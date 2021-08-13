“Goblins & Giggles” Weekends Return to Gaylord Hotels

This fall, Gaylord Hotels is bringing back its “Goblins & Giggles” celebration as Gaylord Rockies in Colorado, Gaylord Palms in Florida, Gaylord Opryland in Tennessee and Gaylord Texan in Texas transform into Halloween-inspired showcases. The events will run from September 10 through October 31, 2021.

“Goblins & Giggles” offers a range of family-friendly Halloween-themed activities, programs and events for guests. All four resorts will host daily activities, such as the "Jack-o’-lantern Walk," featuring dozens of intricately carved and illuminated designs, and “Trick or Treat Expeditions.” Even more, visitors can take part in a “Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt” with puzzles and clues to find Spookley the Square Pumpkin among a variety of hiding spots. Adult guests can visit each resort’s themed “Wicked Brews Spookeasy” for a few spirits, craft cocktails and ghostly artwork.

Gaylord Hotels also invites guests to indulge in a range of daily and weekend activities and attractions that are unique to each resort. From ghost tours to Halloween-themed pool parties, here’s is a glimpse of what guests can expect:

Gaylord Rockies: Visitors are invited to stroll through the Grand Lodge and hear from Colorado’s popular poltergeists during an “ALIVE! Haunted Ghost Tour.” Guests can become part of the crew and join “The Captain's Hidden Treasure Escape,” where they will need to solve clues to ransack the Captain's Quarters, and in the evenings gather around the fire with friends and family to toast up s’mores.

Gaylord Palms: Among the resort’s activities is “Ghoul School,” where kids are invited to rhyme a tune, test a mad scientist’s latest experiment, take some seasonal selfies and play a game of Halloween charades. Guests can also catch the “Phantom of the Atrium Light Display,” a haunting masterpiece filled with mystery, mischief and, of course, magic in the St. Augustine atrium sky. Young explorers can enjoy “Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration” and discover Florida's collection of creepy, crawly creatures and greenery in an eerie, interactive experience.

Gaylord Opryland: Guests are invited to travel down its scenic river on a “Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride,” where they will be able to participate in a candy corn challenge while keeping a keen eye out for what may be lurking in the shadows. Visitors can marvel at the "Fall Fountain Show" with spooky lights and music set to choreographed fountains, as well as explore "Scary Selfie Spots," a self-guided tour designed to make them stop and capture their experience on film.

Gaylord Texan: Those who desire uncovering mysteries can indulge into two spooky Halloween-themed escape rooms and race against the clock to unlock clues and solve a puzzle before time runs out. “Goblins & Giggles Art Studio and Cookie Decorating” allow guests to create Halloween-themed masterpieces while enjoying sweets. During “Ghost Stories LIVE!,” visitors will uncover the haunted history of Texas in an interactive experience allowing the audience to become part of the story.

Additionally, all four resorts’ signature water parks and attractions are open. In celebration of Goblins & Giggles, each resort is offering special family packages, with starting rates ranging from $253 to $499 per night. Each package includes a one-night stay, water park upgrades and additional property-specific amenities, such as cooking and pumpkin decorating kits at Gaylord Rockies or tickets to “Monster Mash Bash” at Gaylord Palms.

For more information, visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

