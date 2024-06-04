Hilton to Double Lifestyle Portfolio to 700 Hotels Within Next Four Years

With nearly 350 existing lifestyle hotels and another 350 expected to join the portfolio by 2028, Hilton is set to double its presence in the lifestyle category in the next four years. The recent addition of Graduate Hotels and NoMad to Hilton’s portfolio has positioned the company to further accelerate lifestyle category growth.

After adding more than 50 new lifestyle hotels and approving another 100 in 2023, Hilton anticipates opening more than 100 new hotels this year across its lifestyle brands. This year will also mark the debut of Hilton’s 400th property in the category.

The accelerated growth will be supported by the addition of the Graduate and NoMad brands. NoMad’s flagship London hotel and more than 30 existing Graduate locations will be available on Hilton’s booking channels later this summer, in addition to new Graduate hotels that will open this year in Princeton, N.J. and Auburn, AL.

Earlier this year, Hilton announced plans to expand the NoMad luxury lifestyle brand from its existing London flagship location to high-end markets around the world. Hilton’s growing portfolio of lifestyle brands now includes:

Canopy by Hilton – This year, the brand opened its first resort property with Canopy by Hilton Seychelles , positioning the brand’s expansion into high-value leisure destinations with additional resorts planned in Japan ’s Okinawa , Bozeman , MT , and more. Canopy by Hilton, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, signed six new hotels in Q1, including two new countries in Greece and Malta , alongside its Japan debut in 2024.

– This year, the brand opened its first resort property with , positioning the brand’s expansion into high-value leisure destinations with additional resorts planned in ’s , , , and more. Canopy by Hilton, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, signed six new hotels in Q1, including two new countries in and , alongside its Japan debut in 2024. Curio Collection by Hilton – Expanding from 34 countries in 2022 to 40 countries by mid-2024, the brand’s growth highlights its appeal in diverse markets. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the brand plans to open nearly 30 new properties this year. Keight Hotel Opatija, Curio Collection by Hilton marks the brand’s debut in Croatia and its 40th country milestone. Additional first-in-country entries in 2024 include Grand Hotel Vilnius in Lithuania and Kwetu Nairobi in Kenya ; the soon-to-open Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic ; and nine Q1 signings in new markets including Romania , Thailand and Mykonos .

by Hilton – Expanding from 34 countries in 2022 to 40 countries by mid-2024, the brand’s growth highlights its appeal in diverse markets. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the brand plans to open nearly 30 new properties this year. marks the brand’s debut in and its 40th country milestone. Additional first-in-country entries in 2024 include in and in ; the soon-to-open in the ; and nine Q1 signings in new markets including , and . Graduate by Hilton – In a strategic move to enhance market reach and diversify its offerings, Hilton has welcomed Graduate Hotels into its lifestyle category. The brand’s portfolio includes more than 35 properties open or in the pipeline, with Graduate Princeton and Graduate Auburn scheduled to open in 2024. With thousands of colleges and universities around the world, the addressable market for the Graduate brand is 400-500 hotels globally.

and scheduled to open in 2024. With thousands of colleges and universities around the world, the addressable market for the Graduate brand is 400-500 hotels globally. Motto by Hilton – The brand recently debuted in South America with Motto by Hilton Cusco . With robust expansion plans, Motto by Hilton is set to be in 10 countries by 2026. As the first hotel of its kind in Asia , Motto by Hilton Hong Kong Soho will debut in late 2024 and the brand will also expand into Bentonville , AR , later this year.

– The brand recently debuted in with . With robust expansion plans, Motto by Hilton is set to be in 10 countries by 2026. As the first hotel of its kind in , will debut in late 2024 and the brand will also expand into , , later this year. Tapestry Collection by Hilton – After celebrating its 100th opening in 2023, the brand is now on track to reach its 150th opening this year. With a pipeline of more than 100 properties, showcasing significant expansion in the independent hotel segment and market penetration, especially through conversions, Tapestry is expanding in high barrier-to-entry markets in Europe where small boutique properties are looking for an engine to help them grow. A number of first-in-country milestones are slated for the brand, with openings planned in Thailand, Paraguay and Türkiye . Later this year, the first Hilton in Bermuda will open with Bermudiana Beach Resort, Tapestry Collection by Hilton .

– After celebrating its 100th opening in 2023, the brand is now on track to reach its 150th opening this year. With a pipeline of more than 100 properties, showcasing significant expansion in the independent hotel segment and market penetration, especially through conversions, Tapestry is expanding in high barrier-to-entry markets in where small boutique properties are looking for an engine to help them grow. A number of first-in-country milestones are slated for the brand, with openings planned in Thailand, and . Later this year, the first Hilton in will open with . Tempo by Hilton – This brand is expanding its footprint with recent and upcoming openings in Times Square, Nashville, Louisville and Raleigh, and expects to have approximately 30 hotels open by 2026.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com.

