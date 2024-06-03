Hyatt Reaches Record Global Pipeline of 129K Rooms

Hyatt Hotels has announced that its pipeline has grown by nearly 85 percent since 2017, reaching a record 129,000 rooms. Additionally, the World of Hyatt loyalty program has quadrupled its membership since 2017 and is up 22 percent as of the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching 46 million members globally.

Hyatt’s upcoming lifestyle property openings and rebrandings include:

The Bentley Hotel Southampton (now open) will be the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the Hamptons when it joins the JdV by Hyatt brand in September

(now open) will be the first Hyatt-branded hotel in the when it joins the brand in September Thompson Palm Springs (expected to open in September 2024)

(expected to open in September 2024) Andaz Miami Beach (expected to open by end of 2024)

(expected to open by end of 2024) Thompson Miami Beach (expected to open in late 2024)

(expected to open in late 2024) The Legend Paracas Resort (expected to open in 2024) will join the Destination by Hyatt brand in 2024 marking the introduction of the brand in South America

(expected to open in 2024) will join the brand in 2024 marking the introduction of the brand in The Digby (expected to open in 2025) will be the first property to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Georgia

(expected to open in 2025) will be the first property to join brand in Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde (expected to open in 2025) will be the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico

(expected to open in 2025) will be the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Hyatt hotel on the island of Turks & Caicos and the first Andaz hotel in the Caribbean

(expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Hyatt hotel on the island of Turks & Caicos and the first Andaz hotel in the Thompson Monterrey (expected to open in 2026) will be the first urban Thompson Hotel property in Mexico

The Hyatt Studios brand, Hyatt’s entry into the upper-midscale extended-stay segment, now has over 250 deals in various stages of negotiation, including with several owners who have either signed or are in negotiation to sign development rights agreements for five or more locations each. The brand just celebrated the second Hyatt Studios groundbreaking for a location in Huntsville, Alabama.

Each Hyatt Studios hotel will offer a 24/7 marketplace, free high-speed internet and streaming, EV charging stations, and more.

With over 3,000 rooms in the pipeline, Hyatt Studios hotels represent several new submarkets for Hyatt. Since Hyatt’s last announcement in late-2023, it has executed agreements for the following deals:

Hyatt Studios Barrie , Ontario ( Canada )

, ( ) Hyatt Studios Front Royal ( Virginia )

( ) Hyatt Studios Oxford ( Mississippi )

( ) Hyatt Studios Chesapeake (Virginia)

(Virginia) Hyatt Studios Charlottesville (Virginia)

(Virginia) Hyatt Studios Jacksonville Town Center ( Florida )

( ) Hyatt Studios Billings ( Montana )

( ) Hyatt Studios El Centro ( California )

( ) Hyatt Studios Lehigh Valley ( Pennsylvania )

( ) Hyatt Studios Pooler Savannah Airport ( Georgia )

( ) Hyatt Studios Harrisonburg (Virginia)

(Virginia) Hyatt Studios Ridgeland (Mississippi)

Grand Hyatt is expected to expand by more than 10 locations over the next two years. Key rebrands and developments in priority markets across the globe include:

Rebrands and renovations Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas (expected to rebrand in September 2024) will rebrand from Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa after an extensive $64 million renovation Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort (expected to rebrand in late 2024) will be the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona after undergoing a $110 million renovation to transform and rebrand from Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch Grand Hyatt Singapore is slated to reopen in phases from Q3 2024 following extensive renovations

New Builds Grand Hyatt Kunming (expected to open August 2024) located in the capital and largest city of Yunnan Province , China Grand Hyatt Deer Valley (expected to open in late 2024) will mark the debut of the Grand Hyatt brand in Utah Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences (expected to open in 2025) will mark the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in the Cayman Islands Grand Hyatt Mexico City Santa Fe (expected to open in 2025) will be the first urban Grand Hyatt property in Mexico and the second Grand Hyatt hotel in the region Grand Hyatt The Red Sea (expected to open in 2025) will be the first Grand Hyatt property on Shaura Island Grand Hyatt Los Cabos (expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur Grand Hyatt St. Lucia (expected to open in 2026) will be the first Grand Hyatt hotel on the island



As of the end of Q1, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection resorts grew to approximately 41,412 rooms across 124 properties. With 10 distinct brands, the collection continues to expand in new destinations.

Dreams Madeira Resort Spa & Marina (expected to open in 2024) will mark the entry of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection into Portugal

(expected to open in 2024) will mark the entry of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection into The adults-only Secrets Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana (expected to open in 2024)

(expected to open in 2024) The adults-only Secrets Baby Beach Aruba (expected to open in 2025) will mark the debut of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection on the island

