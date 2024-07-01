Hyatt Acquires Me And All Hotels Brand, Builds on European Expansion

Hyatt Hotels has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has acquired the me and all hotels brand from Lindner Hotels AG to unlock growth in new European markets and build on Hyatt’s momentum in the region.

This move builds on the collaboration that Hyatt and Lindner entered into in 2022, which increased Hyatt’s brand footprint in Germany and Europe, with the subsequent integration of most Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Following the transaction, me and all hotels, which is currently a nested brand within Hyatt’s JdV by Hyatt brand, will become a standalone brand within Hyatt’s global lifestyle portfolio.

Since launching in 2016 as Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ urban lifestyle sister brand, the me and all hotels portfolio has grown to six hotels and 1,000-plus rooms in central city locations across Germany, which are currently included in Hyatt’s inventory. The brand has a healthy pipeline, combining conversions and new builds in key destinations including Berlin (slated to open in 2024), Hamburg, Leipzig and Stuttgart (all expected to open in 2026). Hyatt’s pipeline includes 1,000 me and all hotel rooms, with additional development deals in various stages of negotiation for destinations outside of Germany.

Me and all hotels combine central locations, urban design, technology and vibrant public spaces. The properties appeal to city and business travelers as well as urban locals by enabling both social interaction and productive co-working sessions. Local talent from the areas of gastronomy, music, art and start-ups provide new, individual experiences with pop-up kitchens, sustainable products and a range of events.

