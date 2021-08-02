Hyatt Place Makes its Debut in Russia

Expanding its global footprint, Hyatt Place has opened its first property in Russia with the debut of the 146-room Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg. Ekaterinburg is the fourth largest city in Russia and one of the major gateways between Europe and Asia and an important stop along the famous Trans-Siberian Railway. The opening marks the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Ekaterinburg.

Developed by LLC Hotel Development Company, the new hotel is the second Hyatt-branded property Ekaterinburg. The city center location should suit business and leisure travelers alike.

The rooms at Hyatt Place Ekaterinburg have separate spaces to sleep, work and play, and also have a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper.

The Zoom Bar & Restaurant is a global dining concept designed as a casual space; It serves multi-cultural cuisine, combining local and global ingredients. Additionally, the hotel’s 24/7 convenience store, The Market, serves freshly prepared grab-and-go items round the clock, while the Necessities program has a range of necessary daily-use items available for purchasing or borrowing in case a guest forgets to bring them along. Also good to know, the breakfast buffet is included with the stay.

Of note for business travelers is the 4,200 square feet of flexible and high-tech meeting/function space. There is also 24/7 fitness center, equipped with cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.

To ensure cleanliness and safety within its properties, Hyatt has instituted a "Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment." More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found at hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

