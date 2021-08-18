Iberostar Joins Expedia in Expansion of the UNESCO Pledge

Iberostar Group has joined Expedia Group and UNESCO in the expansion of their "UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge," which promotes responsible practices, community resilience and heritage conservation, with the goal of changing the nature and impact of global tourism.

Launched in 2019, UNESCO and Expedia Group signed a global agreement promoting sustainable travel and heritage conservation through the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge. Ernesto Ottone, assistant director-general for culture of UNESCO, said, “An industry-wide approach is key to ensuring a resilient recovery for tourism that contributes to the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." By joining the pledge, Iberostar Group has made a firm commitment towards supporting our efforts to achieve truly sustainable tourism.”

A recent "Traveler Value Index" research from Expedia Group shows that travelers want to support sustainable practices, with nearly three in five (59 percent) willing to pay higher fees to make their trip more sustainable.

"Our partnership with UNESCO seeks to ensure the preservation and sustainability of communities, many of which are wholly dependent on travel," said Katherine Cheng, head of global and community impact, Expedia Group, in a press announcement. "Travelers are willing to do more when they have visibility into actions they can take, whether it’s paying higher fees or changing how they travel. The Pledge can help them make more informed decisions."

As tourism destinations are experiencing a double impact from climate change and a global pandemic, Iberostar is aiming to build a responsible tourism model supported by science and the protection of nature. The group’s goals, outlined in its "2030 Agenda," are the cornerstone of the company’s effort to combat climate change: eliminate waste, source responsible seafood, neutralize carbon emissions and improve the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels, among others. Through its "Protecting and Restoring the Mesoamerican Reef Project," Iberostar aims to increase the resiliency of the Mesoamerican Reef to adapt to climate change risks through the establishment of comprehensive, science-based, ecosystem propagation and restoration programs. This provides Iberostar guests with an opportunity to enjoy and connect with a more naturally functioning ecosystem.

In addition, Iberostar has also partnered with Expedia Group Media Solutions, the global travel advertising platform, on the “Discover Iberostar” campaign. As part of this campaign, Iberostar and Expedia Group have both contributed $100,000 to the "Protecting and Restoring the Mesoamerican Reef" initiative.

The campaign will educate travelers about Iberostar’s "Wave of Change" movement, the chain’s commitment to the oceans and leading responsible tourism, to offer consumers a responsible vacation experience.

To learn more about the UNESCO Pledge, visit www.unescosustainable.travel.

Related Stories

Contiki to Be 100 Percent Carbon Neutral by 2022

Soul Community Planet Unveils New Sustainability Commitments

Panama Named “Blue Leader” for its Conservation Efforts

Hyatt Launches New Environmental, Social, Governance Platform