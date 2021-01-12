The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection Opening in Pittsburgh in Spring

Marriott International and HRI Properties announced the expected spring 2021 opening of The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection, a 124-room hotel located in Pittsburgh’s downtown Golden Triangle District.

The Industrialist Hotel, housed in the 18-story historic Arrott building, will have interiors inspired by Pittsburgh’s history as a steel capital. The building, built in 1902 for James Arrott, once considered the “Bathtub King of Pittsburg” as he was the first in the region to offer enameled iron bathtubs through his Standard Manufacturing Co. business, was added to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation Historic Landmarks list in 2000. Just one of the few boutique properties in downtown Pittsburgh, the hotel’s name, The Industrialist, honors the city’s legacy for American ingenuity, while capturing the story of the new Industrialists who are reinventing Pittsburgh into what it is today.

The hotel joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand, a collection of over 200 independent hotels around the world, each selected for its “quality, bold originality, rich character and uncommon details.”

Designed by Stonehill Taylor, the hotel's accommodations and amenities comprise 124 guestrooms, including 28 suites, a vibrant lobby bar, fitness center and forthcoming signature modern American restaurant, The Rebel Room. The hotel's design preserves the building’s architectural details from the early 1900s. The Industrialist will also have more than 1,200 square feet of multi-purpose event space for meetings and social events.

The hotel’s lobby and lounge will be located on the second floor, where guests will find a DIY workshop-meets-bar, offering a “maker menu” with tools and kits to create a variety of projects to take home.

Reservations will be available beginning March 21, 2021. For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

