Suite-Based Colton House Hotel Opens in Austin

Colton House Hotel, an 80-suite property, has opened its doors on Austin’s South Congress Avenue. Inherit Hotel Group, who’s behind the “suite-based hotel concept” at The Guesthouse Hotel in Chicago, brings the same approach to Colton House Hotel, combining residential luxuries with upscale boutique hotel amenities.

All suites range from 460 to 1,170 square feet. Studios, one-, two- and three- bedroom suites are equipped with a full, modern kitchen or kitchenette, living room and many include in-room washers and dryers. The rooms cater to a variety of travelers, including families with small children and pets, groups of friends or visitors on business. As the modern traveler seeks a more spacious stay with a dedicated remote work area, or multiple rooms to take video calls while children play in a second space, Colton House Hotel offers plenty of options.

David Krug, president of Inherit Hotel Group, says the concept “blends the perks of an Airbnb stay with modern hotel amenities.”

Opening later this month, property amenities include Simona’s Coffee + Cocktail Bar, a casual space serving a variety of luxury coffee, teas, wine and other spirits by Austin distributors. The hotel and Simona’s have also both partnered with local restaurants and caterers to bring in an eclectic mix of local food. Guests can also enjoy their cocktails and light bites upstairs in The Parlor, a lounge area with leather couches and additional seating for small gatherings.

Photo by Jeremy Sexton via Colton House Hotel

The heart of the hotel is The Backyard, an outdoor space spanning 5,000 square feet and designed around three 80-year-old heritage live oak trees (which can also serve as a setting for small events). A spacious deck with fire pit and seating leads into The Lawn, an open area to play bocce ball, croquet, lawn bowling and more. A heated outdoor swimming pool completes the experience and will offer full-service and private cabanas starting in the spring. Above the outdoor area sits a 1,200-square-foot Penthouse event space connected to an expansive rooftop terrace with views of the Austin skyline.

Off the lobby, the Club Room is designed for casual nightcaps or small groups, while kids can also enjoy their own corner, featuring a French-inspired play table, eclectic toys and children’s books and games. The Library is home to bookshelves, a custom black walnut table for up to 16, and audio-visual tools for an intimate meeting. The fitness center, located on the second floor, has Peloton bikes, a full yoga studio and additional equipment.

Visit www.coltonhousehotel.com.

