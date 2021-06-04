Introducing The Morgan Resort & Spa, St. Maarten’s Newest Hotel

On the island of St. Maarten, travelers now have another option for where to stay: The Morgan Resort & Spa. The new hotel is minutes away from famous Maho Beach, Sunset Beach Bar and the most photographed airport in the world, Princess Juliana Airport, where guests can watch aircraft glide into the runway. Guests will also appreciate the close proximity of The Morgan Resort & Spa to Maho Village, with a variety of watersports, recreational activities, casino gaming, upscale shopping, dining and entertainment.

The 124 ultra-contemporary guestrooms and suites have private exterior entrances, balconies or terraces and are furnished with modern furniture and nautically inspired accents and artwork. Guests can expect pillowtop bedding, spa-style bathrooms with glass walk-in showers, intuitive technology including 55-inch flat-screen televisions, iHome docking stations and Wi-Fi.

The intimate Salt Restaurant + Bar is helmed by executive chef David Seeman and consultant chef, Afro Caribbean cuisine expert and “Top Chef” competitor Ron Duprat. Menus include “the finest French Caribbean cuisine” for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with healthy dishes and seafood fresh from the Caribbean. Craft cocktails and an impressive selection of rum flights complement the dining experience.

There will also be a beach-style infinity-edge pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, complete with a waterfall, slide, grotto cave, underwater music system and the Bar M Pool Bar, a swim-up bar with a blackjack table. Private poolside cabanas are located nearby. A highlight is the Rooftop Observation Deck, offering 360-degree views of the jets landing at Princess Juliana Airport for unparalleled plane-spotting opportunities.

Further facilities include a 24-hour HITT (High-Intensity Interval Training) fitness center and a full-service salon and spa comprising a hair and nail salon, wet and dry sauna and treatment rooms for massages and other services (scheduled to open fall 2021). Good to know: There’s also four indoor and outdoor wedding and event venues, including an outdoor banquet tent with a gazebo on the Great Lawn, poolside at The Patio and the Rooftop Observation Deck.

A variety of on-site activities and special events for guests of all ages, including water aerobics, morning yoga, volleyball, bocce, badminton, croquet, cooking classes, happy hour specials, wine and rum tastings, Sunday brunch, Caribbean BBQ nights, live bands and DJs, and more.

COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures are enforced throughout The Morgan Resort & Spa, with high operational standards developed according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and local guidelines. To ensure the continued health, safety and security of guests, team members and partners, the resort has implemented the “SAFESEAL – Clean Standard Seal Certification Program,” devised by expert medical and occupational safety professionals and endorsed by the St. Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor and the Ministry of Tourism.

For more information, visit www.themorganresort.com.

