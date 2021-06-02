Frangipani Beach Resort Debuts New Deluxe Rooms, Grand Penthouse Suite

Frangipani Beach Resort in Anguilla recently announced the addition of four new luxury units to its accommodation offerings. Frangipani’s latest expansion includes three Deluxe Ocean View rooms and one Grand Penthouse Suite, offering guests a secluded luxury escape with views of Meads Bay.

The 650-square-foot deluxe ocean view rooms are a combination of modern simplicity and Caribbean chic décor. The new deluxe rooms have large, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, a king-sized bed, a bathroom with double sinks, in-room amenities by Gilchrist & Soames, towels by Frette, a mini-fridge, coffee bar with a Keurig coffee maker, plus one indoor and two outdoor sitting areas with views of Meads Bay.

With 3,000 square feet of lavish accommodations, the Grand Penthouse Suite provides privacy and intimacy and is ideal for a getaway with family or close friends. The suite includes a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, en-suite bathroom equipped with double sinks, an indoor and outdoor shower and bathtub. There’s also a smaller guestroom and separate bathroom to accommodate friends or family. A fully equipped chef’s kitchen, a spacious living room, laundry room and an expansive balcony that overlooks the sea complete the setup.

The Grand Penthouse Suite

Resort guests have exclusive access to motorized and non-motorized water sports, the on-site tennis court, an infinity beachfront pool, a fitness facility and a Balinese spa. For the ultimate experience, guests can set sail on the resort’s power catamaran, FrangiCat, for a day of beachside fun, a special meal or picnic at one of the island’s off-island cays. The resort’s restaurant, Straw Hat, offers a beachfront setting for breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu items featuring fresh seafood and other locally inspired cuisine.

Frangipani Beach Resort offers 19 additional stylish rooms and suites, as well as a 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom beachfront villa.

