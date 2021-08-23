The Kensington in London Gets a New Look

With the U.K. now open for leisure travelers, The Kensington, part of the Doyle Collection, which reopened May 17 with a brand-new suite, is offering a “three-for-two offer” for a long weekend with three nights for the price of two in a suite.

Situated in the heart of South Kensington, where Queen’s Gate meets the Old Brompton Road, The Kensington comprises four Victorian townhouses and aims to feel more like a private residence than a traditional hotel. The new suites were designed to appeal to travelers looking for long stays. Created in collaboration with London design studio Timothy Matter, the highlights of the redesign are Thibaut wallpaper and curtains positioned alongside scaled-up and exaggerated prints of Chinoiserie that provide a striking setting to a selection of bespoke furniture, including a wheat-feet coffee table and leopard-print Louis-style chairs. The bathroom suites use Calcutta marble, large mirrors, luxurious brass fittings and free-standing roll-top baths.

The in-house design team worked with designers such as Julian Chichester and Vaughan on the lighting as well as Northern Irish brand Orior for custom-made pieces, including the individually designed headboards. The team is said to have curated and carefully hand-picked pieces from the Doyle family’s private art collection for the hotel.

The signature Brompton Suite has a king-size bed and Waterford crystal chandeliers are fitted throughout the suite. The living room has large floor-to-ceiling windows, and the bathrooms offer large windows as well.

Antique mirror with sidelights in the Brompton Suite have been bought from Clignancourt market in Paris, while the numerous elephants dotted throughout the hotel are from the chairman of The Doyle Collection, Bernie Gallagher’s travels to Jaipur, India.



For more information, visit www.doylecollection.com.

