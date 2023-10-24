The Lodge at Sea Island Unveils Extensive Renovations

The Lodge at Sea Island has renovated its guestrooms and suites, restaurants, public spaces and fitness center.

Following a $1.5 million renovation, The Lodge at Sea Island has unveiled refreshed guestrooms led by St. Simons Island-based Johnson Vann Interiors. The refreshed guestrooms have updated interiors, furniture and décor, including bright walls accented by dark wood beams and new artwork honoring the beauty of Georgia and golf tradition. The rooms also offer new leather seating, sleigh beds, dressers, bar carts and mounted televisions. Implementing finishes sourced directly from Europe, the European-style bathrooms also received a refresh with new fixtures and glass for the showers. The overnight stay experience will include signature services such as rose petal baths and milk-and-cookie turndown service.

The guest experience at the redesigned Colt & Alison, the classic Southern steakhouse, begins with a new arrival experience—a wine wall signifying the elevated sommelier service to come. A white oak and American walnut parquet floor pattern adorns the main dining room, while the new semi-private dining room has an original stone fireplace.

The fitness room received a complete overhaul and includes new equipment, expanded weights and outdoor fitness programming. The fitness center complements the range of fitness offerings at the Golf Performance Center, which offers 17,000 square feet of golf amenities.

The enhancements of The Lodge at Sea Island accompany the launch of the Barbershop at the Men’s Locker Room, which recently expanded operating hours due to demand. Now open five days per week, men, women and children are welcome to enjoy the services led by the on-staff Master Barber Eric Main.

For more information, visit www.seaisland.com.

