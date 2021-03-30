Loews Hotels & Co Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating

Loews Hotels & Co has announced it is one of the first hospitality brands to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for facility operations and management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third party-verified assessment for new and existing buildings reviewing operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 climate. Loews Hotels & Co’s achievement across the portfolio, with the exception of hotels in Orlando, which are part of the Universal Orlando Resort, further demonstrates the brand’s commitment to creating environments that promote the well-being of guests, team members and neighbors, while meeting evidence-based criteria for health and safety.

In order to obtain the WELL Health-Safety Rating, each of the brand’s hotel buildings met criteria focused on cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health services, air and water quality management, stakeholder communications promoting health and wellness, and innovation inclusive of enhanced ventilation and particle filtration. Loews Hotels properties will showcase a visible seal to affirm the building’s health and safety efforts are WELL Health-Safety Rated and validated by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), most recognized for third-party credentialing and verification for the LEED green building program.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a centralized governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators, that leverages insights from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations, such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, leading academic and research institutions, and core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard.

