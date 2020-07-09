Margaritaville Announces New Hotel Collection, Compass

On July 15, the first Compass by Margaritaville—Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound—will open as the newest addition to the brand’s expanding portfolio of concepts, offering “the same Margaritaville lifestyle in a smaller footprint.” It's located on the west coast of Florida, near Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Developed by Floridays Development Company and managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound is situated on a 220-acre private island community. Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, will have 123 rooms, including ten suites, spread across six floors. All rooms have water views and amenities standard to the branded concept, such as modern design, Margaritaville bedding, oversized bathrooms with rainfall showers and smart TVs, complimentary daily breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, a Living Lounge where guests can pursue a selection of books, board games, cards and other table games, a Welcome Cabana stocked with snacks throughout the day, and Margaritaville’s signature Provisions grab-and-go retail store.

The property also highlights the Compass concept’s standard meeting and fitness rooms, both of which overlook the marina. In addition, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound will have a spacious back deck with stunning sights of the marina, an outdoor pool and daily cocktail hour. Visitors can get a taste of the island’s local cuisines at onsite Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar and the Compass Bar and Chill near the outdoor pool.

Visit www.compasshotel.com/AnnaMariaSound.

