Minor Hotels Unveils Walking Tour to Celebrate 750 Years of Amsterdam

Minor Hotels has launched a city walking tour to celebrate Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary. The “Minor Hotels Walking Tour - 750 Years of Amsterdam” connects three of the hotel group’s historic hotels, allowing guests to discover the city’s history through narrow alleys, hidden courtyards and centuries-old gable stones.

With this walking tour, guests of all Minor Hotels’ properties in the city will discover hidden gems and gain a fresh perspective on Amsterdam. The walking route, created by a local guide for the city’s 750th anniversary, leads visitors past three Minor Hotels properties: Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace and Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam Hotel.

Located in the oldest part of the city, NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace comprises several historic buildings, including Amsterdam’s oldest wooden house. A portion of the hotel was once the Sint-Olofskapel, a 15th-century chapel. The chapel was built beside one of Amsterdam’s original three entrance gates: the Sint-Olofspoort. This gate was primarily used by traveling merchants, including timber merchants from Scandinavia, symbolizing the strong trade connections between Amsterdam and the north.

Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel. It stands on the site of Amsterdam’s former medieval city wall and includes a historic tower that once defended the city, not by an army, but by wealthy citizens serving as part of the city militia. In 1638, a large ballroom was added, which notably housed Rembrandt’s masterpiece, “The Night Watch,” for many years. The hotel’s facade still reflects this history, with two militia figures carved beside the clock.

Located on Dam Square, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam has a history dating back to 1866, when Polish tailor Adolph Wilhelm Krasnapolsky opened a coffee house that would eventually grow into a grand hotel. A unique space was the Wintergarden, an indoor garden with ceilings of glass and iron. In 1924, Amsterdam’s dance ban was lifted, and Krasnapolsky secured one of just six coveted dance licenses. The expanded Wintergarden, now complete with a dance hall, quickly became an important part of Amsterdam’s social life.

A specially designed map will be available free of charge to all suite guests at Minor Hotels in Amsterdam. All brands are participating, including Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam Hotel and all NH Hotels & Resorts properties in the city, including NH Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, NH Collection Amsterdam Barbizon Palace, NH Collection Amsterdam Flower Market and nhow Amsterdam RAI. Guests can also pick up a small local treat at the three historic hotels spotlighted along the route.

Unique features of the walking route include QR codes placed at strategic points along the way. When scanned with a smartphone, guests can listen to stories about the history and cultural significance of each location. The walk takes guests past notable sites such as the old Sint-Olofspoort near Barbizon Palace, the former anatomical theater near Nieuwmarkt and the Begijnhof, one of the oldest parts of the city. Guests can also discover the Bank van Lening, Amsterdam’s oldest operating bank.

In addition to the self-guided Minor Hotels Walking Tour, Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam, which opened last year as the first Avani Hotels & Resorts property in the capital, now offers guided cycling and walking tours for its guests. Led by a local guide, either on foot or on Avani bicycles, the tour begins at the hotel in the Museum District and takes guests through key landmarks tied to the city’s 750-year history.

The “Minor Hotels Walking Tour - 750 Years of Amsterdam” is available to suite-level guests at Minor Hotels properties across Amsterdam through October 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.minorhotels.com.

