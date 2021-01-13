New Moxy Austin-University Marks Brand Debut in Texas

Moxy Austin-University has opened its doors this week as the first Moxy hotel to debut in Texas, located directly alongside the University of Texas at Austin campus. Owned by White Lodging and part of Marriott International’s experiential Moxy Hotels brand, the hotel includes cocktail bar and 24-hour taco counter.

Just in time for the spring semester and steps from sorority and fraternity row, Moxy Austin-University offers 162 bedrooms with an industrial chic style and such features as plush platform beds, a “fun-size” work surface and peg walls instead of closets.

The hotel’s first level is home to Bar Moxy—a 150-seat indoor and outdoor space, complete with lounge seating, fire features and an interactive guestbook that streams Instagram images and videos from Moxy guests around the globe. Upon arrival, guests can check in at the bar where they will be greeted with a complimentary “Got Moxy” cocktail. The first level also has Zombie Taco, a 24-hour taco counter and walk-up window. This is the concept’s third location after opening to rave reviews and national recognition in Chicago in 2018 and Louisville in 2019.

The property will lean into its identity near the university with activations that will include a 21-plus “Moxy YOUniversity” with a "syllabus" offering events and celebrations of campus life, fun and its guests. Discounts, specials and events will include Fraternity Fridays and Sorority Saturdays. Faculty and staff will also have their own dedicated night (Monday).

The nearly all-female leadership team at the Moxy Austin-University is captained by Lynn Snyder. Snyder was co-captain of Moxy Chicago’s opening team, which earned Marriott’s “Opening of the Year” award for 2018 and gained attention for its experience and food.

In honor of being the 22nd Moxy in the United States, Moxy Austin-University is offering "Moxy Ya'll Grand Opening Offer"—a discount of 22 percent off hotel stays and a free swag bag through May 18, 2021. For more information on Moxy Austin-University, visit www.moxyaustinuniversity.com.

