Nobis Hospitality Group to Open Hotel in Palma de Mallorca This Summer

Nobis Hospitality Group is further expanding its collection this summer with the opening of Concepció by Nobis in Palma de Mallorca—the group’s first outside of Scandinavia. With a "distinctly Mediterranean glamor,” the property will be a southern beacon for the Swedish brand, which will apply its hallmark style to a historic building on the edge of the city’s Old Town. The 31-room, year-round hotel is designed in collaboration with longtime architecture partner Wingårdhs, alongside Spanish firms Jordi Herrero Arquitectos and Eduardo Garcia Acuna Arquitecto.

Located in a corner of Palma, where the Old Town meets the Santa Catalina, the site of the new Concepció by Nobis is a well-positioned jumping-off point to explore the city. Scheduled to open in June 2021, the property will have a pool, an in-house restaurant, terraces and a standout lounge. The 31 guestrooms and suites, which will range from standard single rooms to the Terrazza Room—with its own covered patio area—will each be carved out of a frame that dates back to 1576.

The designers will use and abundance of natural materials in the hotel’s spaces, while also being mindful of the history of the building, a former soap factory. Guestrooms will be accented with wood, leather and wool alongside Carl Hansen’s “Cuba” chairs, while public spaces are defined by custom-made tiling by Mallorcan brand Huguet and restored pillars and beamed ceilings. Gardens, a gym (complete with sauna), a “chambré separée” and meeting room, and a lobby will round out Concepció by Nobis’ spaces.

For more information, visit www.concepciobynobis.com.

