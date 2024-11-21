Now Open: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley has opened its doors to guests. The resort anchors the newly developed Deer Valley East Village, the first luxury alpine village of its kind in North America since 1981. Grand Hyatt Deer Valley provides direct access to Deer Valley Resort, including the 300-plus new skiable acres, 20 debut runs and three new chairlifts, and is expected to open for the 2024-25 season in December, conditions permitting.

The resort’s 381 guestrooms offer views of the Rocky Mountains, Heber Valley and Jordanelle Reservoir. Standard rooms have spacious layouts with walk-in closets. Meanwhile, 55 residential suites offer balconies, kitchenettes and fireplaces. All rooms are equipped with modern amenities, including 55-inch flat-screen HDTVs, coffee makers, blackout curtains, individual climate control, hair dryers, mini fridges and more. The resort also offers a heated outdoor pool, three oversized hot tubs and a pool deck with mountain views and a nightly entertainment program.

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley’s culinary concepts include Remington Hall, the signature restaurant, which offers breakfast, brunch and dinner; the Lounge at Remington Hall, serving bar bites, lunch, après-ski programming and an adjacent sports green room; the speakeasy-style Hidden Ace, offering a selection of whisky-forward cocktails and light bites; the Living Room, offering a family après experience, where guests can enjoy hot chocolate, baked treats and more; and Double Blacks, the coffee shop serving hot chocolate and baked treats.

As part of the opening, the resort has introduced a variety of new programming, collaborations and amenities to elevate the guest experience. These include:

Salute to Service and MIDA Honoring Service Men and Women – This public-private relationship between the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA), Extell and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley honors our nation’s service members by offering discounts on lodging and food and beverage. Additionally, The North Star Lounge provides a private retreat where service members can relax and connect.

(MIDA), Extell and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley honors our nation’s service members by offering discounts on lodging and food and beverage. Additionally, provides a private retreat where service members can relax and connect. Deer Valley Skier Services and Helly Hansen Partnership – Grand Hyatt Deer Valley offers an on-site skier services desk in collaboration with Deer Valley and partners with Ski Butlers for a white-glove ski valet and rental experience. Additionally, the resort houses a retail store stocked with the latest gear from Helly Hansen.

Partnership – Grand Hyatt Deer Valley offers an on-site skier services desk in collaboration with Deer Valley and partners with for a white-glove ski valet and rental experience. Additionally, the resort houses a retail store stocked with the latest gear from Helly Hansen. Radio Flyer x Grand Hyatt Deer Valley – From the tiniest riders on the Glider Jr. , to adults cruising around on electric bikes, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests can also enjoy rides in the Voya Quad Stroller Wagons , perfect for family outings, or take a spin on the Flyer Glider Pro .

x Grand Hyatt Deer Valley – From the tiniest riders on the , to adults cruising around on electric bikes, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests can also enjoy rides in the , perfect for family outings, or take a spin on the . Pet-Friendly Programming – The resort offers an in-room pet menu and a collaboration with local non-profit Nuzzles & Co, donating a portion of every pet fee to support their mission of animal rescue and rehabilitation.

Family-friendly facilities include Camp Hyatt Kids Club, besides the Nexus Lounge for teenagers. Additional facilities include a spa, which is slated to open in mid-2025.

Tip: The resort has introduced a “Grand Opening Offer” for qualifying stays now through March 31, 2025. Perks include a $200 resort credit, and a limited-edition swag bag of goodies valued at $250, including First Tracks mugs, beanies and scarves. Additional opening offers, such as the “Pawsitive Pet Package,” “Family Package” and special offers for Utah residents are also available. Book by March 1, 2025.

For more information, visit www.grandhyattdv.com.

