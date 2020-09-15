Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort Certified as Carbon-Neutral

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, on Ko Phi Phi Don Island in Ao Nang, Thailand, has announced that it has been officially certified as a carbon-neutral hotel. Set among 70 acres of tropical gardens with an 2,600-foot-long stretch of beach, this resort has always put a focus on conservation. This is reflected by its many eco-friendly amenities and activities, including its innovative Marine Discovery Centre.

Now, Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort has been rewarded for its environment efforts by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), which carried out a thorough assessment of the property’s operations and awarded it a "Carbon Footprint for Organization" (CFO) certificate. In order to be certified, Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort was required to measure its emissions, including waste, fuel and electricity consumption in all areas of the property, to calculate the net total of CO2 it releases. This was then verified by the TGO, and following the independent assessment, the resort was recognized as being officially carbon-neutral.

The resort slashed its waste and emissions with solutions such as energy-efficient lighting, water management, recycling programs, organic gardening and plastic-free products. Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort also runs a range of environmental programs, led by a resident marine biologist at its Marine Discovery Centre. Resort-led initiatives such as mangrove planting, coral propagation, breeding and release programs and coastal clean-ups are vital in helping to combat climate change. This facility also acts as an educational hub for the entire community, including local schools.

“Climate change is the biggest threat to our future, so it is our duty to fight back,” said Chao Treenawong, the resort’s GM, in a press announcement. “At Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, we are rising to the challenge of protecting the planet. Through our Marine Discovery Centre, we are playing a proactive role in saving our marine ecosystems and educating the next generation. Water covers 71 percent of the Earth’s surface, so a healthy ocean means a healthy planet, and we will continue to work tirelessly to preserve it. There is still much more work to be done, but we are happy and grateful that our efforts have been recognized by the TGO.”

The TGO certificate is the latest in a series of environmental accolades achieved by Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort; in 2019 it was awarded “3 Leaves” by the Green Leaf Foundation and it has also been accredited by the Thai Hotels Association as a “Plastic Free Resort.” Most recently, the resort received the “Green Leaf Certificate” for successfully promoting conservation awareness within the travel and tourism industry and met the requirements of Green Hotel Standard – Gold Level, certified by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion from Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Further, the resort is certified by the Thai Ministry of Public Health and awarded the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration" (SHA) certification, reflecting its advanced cleaning procedures and protocols. These measures include deep cleaning and disinfecting, use of personal protective equipment (PPE), body temperature checks for all guests and team members, social distancing arrangements and more.

Visit www.phiphiislandvillage.com.

