The Peri Hotel Brand Launches in Thailand

Since Sansiri PLC acquired its majority stake in Standard International in November 2017, the lifestyle hospitality company has focused on expanding to key markets in Asia (in addition to its already expanding U.S. and European footprint). This week, Standard International announced that it has secured hotel projects for The Standard brand in both Bangkok and Singapore and launched The Peri Hotel brand, with projects under development in Hua Hin and Khao Yai, Thailand. Details about The Standard Bangkok and Singapore projects will be released before the end of the year.

The Peri Hotel brand is characterized, according to Standard International, “by simplicity and humility.” The first two The Peri Hotels are set to open in October 2020 with conversions and full-scale renovations of Sansiri’s existing ESCAPE Hotels in Hua Hin and Khao Yai. (Sansiri PLC is the owner and developer of both of the first two The Peri Hotels, although Standard International intends to work with other owners and developers throughout the region to grow the brand.)

At The Peri Hotel Hua Hin, the mood is inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man and the Sea.” Guests come together at a modern take on a traditional mess hall, Chow Lay (meaning “fishermen” in Thai), to pick out and enjoy freshly caught seafood, grilled or cooked in a seafood steamboat hotpot. Tip: The homestyle cooked congee with freshly caught crab are not to be missed. Chow Lay and the hotel’s tiki bar, Mālō (Samoan for “hello”) are open to both guests and visitors.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The Chow Barn at The Peri Hotel Khao Yai

The Peri Hotel Khao Yai embraces the forest landscapes with an aesthetic inspired by the film “Out of Africa.” Chow Barn (meaning “villager” in Thai) is the smokehouse and grill. The restaurant is set within the surrounding wilderness giving guests the experience of eating at a campground. Diners are invited to pick their own vegetables at the hotel’s organic farm. Guests are also welcome to cycle (using bikes provided by the hotel) or hike through the National Park’s miles of trails, as well as visit and make offerings to the monks at the neighboring forest temples.

The Peri Hotel Hua Hin and The Peri Hotel Khao Yai are both available for live bookings from August 1 for stays starting in October 2020, with a special opening rate of 2,280 THB per night (approximately $73) (discounted from 4,500 THB; approximately $144) and an additional 20 percent discount on dining (offer ends August 31).

Visit www.theperihotel.com.

Related Stories

Thailand DMCs Partner on Creating Uniform Health Guidelines

Thailand Launches “Buy Now, Stay Later” Promo as Country Reopens

United to Resume More Than 25 International Routes in September

Globus and Cosmos Announces “Small Group Discovery” Tours