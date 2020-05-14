Preferred Hotels and Resorts Welcomes 26 New Members

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has welcomed 26 new member hotels across 14 destinations from January 1 and April 30, 2020. Along with sales, marketing, revenue optimization and distribution services, each of these new member hotels now has access to Preferred’s global network of corporate, leisure and group sales professionals and can tap into the turnkey benefits of I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s global points-based loyalty program.

Since January 1, the following properties have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts:

Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, FL) – A favorite of celebrities since opening in 1926, the 271-room property offers a championship golf course, European spa, Italian dining and Biltmore Culinary Academy Miami offering adult and children’s classes.

– A favorite of celebrities since opening in 1926, the 271-room property offers a championship golf course, European spa, Italian dining and Biltmore Culinary Academy Miami offering adult and children’s classes. Montage Healdsburg (Healdsburg, CA) – From November, the 258-acre resort, surrounded by Sonoma County’s sought-after wineries and restaurants, will offer 130 bungalow-style guestrooms, Montage Spa, hiking trails and vineyard yoga.

– From November, the 258-acre resort, surrounded by Sonoma County’s sought-after wineries and restaurants, will offer 130 bungalow-style guestrooms, Montage Spa, hiking trails and vineyard yoga. Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay (Fnideq, Morocco) – Located on the northwest coast, the luxury resort has 92 pool villas with Andalusian-Moorish design and views out to the Mediterranean. For wellness seekers, Banyan Tree Spa offers customizable treatments.

– Located on the northwest coast, the luxury resort has 92 pool villas with Andalusian-Moorish design and views out to the Mediterranean. For wellness seekers, Banyan Tree Spa offers customizable treatments. The Social House (Nairobi, Kenya) – Following its February launch in the capital city, the 83-room property brings guests and locals together with four stylish bar and restaurant venues and an ever-changing line-up of cultural events, concerts, and pop-up experiences.

– Following its February launch in the capital city, the 83-room property brings guests and locals together with four stylish bar and restaurant venues and an ever-changing line-up of cultural events, concerts, and pop-up experiences. La Villa Haussmann (Paris, France) – Centrally located with Arc de Triomphe views, the boutique hotel reflects the legacy of architect Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann. In addition to 43 soundproofed rooms and suites, facilities include a spa, indoor pool, lounge bar and restaurant.

Additional new members include:

Brenton Hotel (Newport, RI)

The Summit Hotel (Cincinnati, OH)

The Lake House on Cananadaigua (Canandaigua, NY)

Inns of Aurora (Aurora, NY)

Saranac Waterfront Lodge (Saranac Lake, NY)

Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos (Cabo del Sol, Mexico)

HS Hotsson Smart Leon Centro Max (Leon, Mexico)

HS Hotsson Hotel Guadalajara Country Club (Guadalajara, Mexico)

HS Hotsson Hotel Tampico (Tampico, Mexico)

Palmaia, The House of AiA (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

Bluedoors York Luxury Suites (Medellin, Colombia)

Rancho Santana (Rancho Santana, Nicaragua)

Middle Eight (London, United Kingdom)

Hayfield Manor (Cork, Ireland)

Kilkea Castle (Kildare, Ireland)

Deltapark Vitalresort (Gwatt, Switzerland)

Pestana Douro, Riverside Hotel & Conference Centre (Porto, Portugal)

JA Oasis Beach Tower (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Noku Maldives (Noonu Atoll, Maldives)

Dusit Doha Hotel (Doha, Qatar)

Dusit Thani Dubai (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

All 26 new member hotels are bookable via preferredhotels.com, and travel advisors can book stays for their clients via the GDS with Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “PH” and “PV” chain codes.

