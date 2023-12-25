R Collection Hotels Expands Portfolio in Italy

R Collection Hotels, owned by the Rocchi family, has announced its expansion into two mountain destinations with the opening of two leisure hotels: Montana Lodge & Spa in La Thuile and Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc in Courmayeur. Both properties are luxury boutique retreats located along the northern border between Switzerland and France.

Montana Lodge & Spa, located close to the Monte Ruitor, and the Grand Hotel Courmayeur are both situated in two different locales with views of the peaks of Mont Blanc.

Montana Lodge & Spa, managed by R Collection Hotels, has 55 rooms and two restaurants—the Bistrot and the Ottavio Lounge—in addition to a cellar housing 300 wine labels for intimate tastings. The Erre Spa, a flagship of the collection, offers an indoor heated pool, outdoor hot tub, sauna, Turkish bath, Vitarium bio sauna, private spa area and a gym.

The Grand Hotel Courmayeur, managed and owned by the Collection, has 72 rooms, plus two food and beverage outlets, La Fourchette restaurant and the Equinox Lounge Bar, which have a terrace affording views of Mont Blanc. The Erre Spa covers 5,382 square feet with an indoor heated pool, sauna, Turkish bath, chromatic and sensory showers, private spa and a gym.

The newly inaugurated hotels are now officially part of the brand’s portfolio. As such, R Collection now oversees a total of 10 properties: Three on Lake Como and another opening in 2025, one on the Ligurian Riviera in the Portofino Coast, and three in Milan.

For more information, visit www.rcollectionhotels.it.

