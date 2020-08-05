St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Resort and Marina Reopens October 1

Marigot Bay Resort and Marina has announced its reopening on October 1 with new “Marigot Moments” to discover and an entirely elevated experience geared towards making guests feel secure and at ease from arrival to departure. What’s can guests expect? A collection of 57 one-, two- and three-bedroom and penthouse residences that offer travelers their own space; a new butler signature service, called Marigot Moment Maestros; and the resort’s “Six Star CARE Promise” health and safety protocols, which “will be the foundation of future travel to Saint Lucia,” the resort says.

Marigot Bay’s 57 residences are located on a lush hillside with spacious verandas offering views of Marigot Bay and the resort’s yacht harbor. Each residence has its own private entrance and has from 1,435 square feet up to 3,200 square feet of living space, a complete Italian Aster Cucina fitted kitchen, private dining room, laundry room and an expansive living room. Private plunge pools are available with upgraded room categories. Guests can enjoy meals in-room with “Chef In-Residence Dining,” where the chef and culinary team prepares pre-selected menus on the guest’s balcony or set in the resort’s treehouse. The accommodations’ large kitchens can be pre-stocked to guests’ preferences with all groceries unpacked, cleaned and stored ahead of arrival.

Prior to their arrival, guests are introduced to the “Marigot Moment Maestros” team who works with the guest for the duration of their stay. A “Marigot Moment Maestros” team member will meet guests at Hewanorra International Airport with cold towels, bottled water and assist with their airport transfer to Marigot Bay Resort and Marina. The team is available day and night for any guest request, from spa treatments using natural VOYA products in the resort’s Spa Village and dinner reservations to pre-booked resort activities and island excursions, (ridge climb hikes, sunset yacht charters, day excursions to the Pitons, etc.) and organizing special celebratory events.

The Marigot Bay Resort and Marina property team has also implemented over 100 preventative actions following the resort’s closure due to COVID-19. In constant communication with Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, the resort has activated a comprehensive "CASE" program (Clean and Sanitize Everything). As an extra precaution, the property strictly adheres to guidelines laid out by the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Visit www.marigotbayresort.com.

