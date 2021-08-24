What's New in Mexico's Burgeoning East Cape

Pandemic-weary clients (and those soaked by recent rains) may find Mexico’s East Cape particularly appealing this fall. Located less than an hour northeast of Los Cabos International Airport on Highway 1, the area is coming into its own as a destination apart from Los Cabos. The latter, of course, consists of the municipal seat of San Jose del Cabo, the flashy resort town of Cabo San Lucas and the booming twenty-something mile expanse of "Hotel Corridor" between them.

The East Cape is a step in another direction.

The East Cape is located on the southeastern edge of the Baja Peninsula in Baja California Sur. It extends east of San Jose del Cabo along the Sea of Cortez and north to Punta Pescadero, Los Barriles and Rancho Buena Vista. The 70-mile stretch of (usually deserted) beaches is the stuff of legend. John Steinbeck wrote wistfully about it a century ago. Today, it is familiar to fishing, diving and kite-surfing enthusiasts. First-time visitors to the East Cape receive an instant immersion into the essence of the Baja California Sur landscape. That is to say, desert meets mountains meets the sea. The sea in this case is the Sea of Cortez and that is the quintessential difference between the East Cape and Los Cabos.

It is no secret that the Pacific’s undertow makes safe swimming a rare occurrence in Los Cabos. The Sea of Cortez is a calm, warm bathtub in comparison. And it’s one of the world’s richest bodies of water, in terms of ecological diversity.

The crown jewel of the East Cape is Cabo Pulmo National Park. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to one of the oldest coral reefs in the world. It is also an acclaimed site for snorkeling and scuba diving, and a popular excursion site for visitors from Los Cabos.

Clients can also stay directly in the East Cape, with more options in the works. Costa Palmas, a 1,000-acre resort and residential community is home to the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. The Costa Palmas development sits on a two-mile expanse of swimmable beach and features a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course, 18 acres of orchards and farms, a yacht club and a Marina Village. In addition, Amanvari is opening there in 2024.

The Four Seasons has recently introduced year-round wellness programing from trainer and nutritionist Harley Pasternak and natural skincare expert Tata Harper. This summer, the resort also announced a partnership with James Beard Foundation Award-winner, author and restauranteur Nancy Silverton. The legendary chef and La Brea Bakery founder is known for Los Angeles eateries such as Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza. She will open her first outpost in Mexico, Mozza at Costa Palmas, at the Costa Palmas Marina Village this fall.

If clients are planning further out, there is also a large Vidanta project set for 2022. Vidanta East Cape Grand Luxxe Residence Los Cabos is part of a 3,000-acre development on the Sea of Cortez near Playa Zacatitos. Among other features, it will include an18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course, and a pool billed as the world’s largest. The company also has plans to bring a Cirque du Soleil to this location, similar to its popular “Joya” in the Riviera Maya.

Spain’s Iberostar Group is also developing a sustainable concept for 1,000 acres on the East Cape. It’s best not to wait, though. The fall brings relief from the blazing desert sun and is prime time for enjoying the Sea of Cortez. Come January, the humpback whales arrive.

