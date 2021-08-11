Major Investments Underway in Riviera Nayarit

Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit continuing its evolution. Beyond the myriad of hotel investments in the pipeline, the destination is also enhancing its Tepic International Airport, improving ground connection with two highways, debuting new attractions and more.

New Attractions

One of the most anticipated new attractions in Riviera Nayarit is Marias Islands, located about 60 miles off the coast of San Blas. The pristine archipelago, made of four islands, was mostly uninhabited except for the Maria Madre Island, which until 2019 housed a prison. Since its closure, the facility has undergone extensive renovations to become an education center that promotes biodiversity conservation. The Mexican government is currently working to update regulations that will allow for sustainable touristic activities on the islands, which will both respect the native ecosystem and empower the local community. Excursions to the island, which takes about three hours by boat from San Blas, are currently being developed.

Tepic International Airport Expansion

Nayarit’s main airport, the Tepic International Airport has received an investment of 2.2 billion Mexican pesos (approximately $109.5 million) for enhancements such as the expansion of its main terminal building, extended runway and a new control tower, as well as upgrades to equipment and furniture. Currently, most visitors to Riviera Nayarit come through the Puerto Vallarta International Airport providing easy access to popular southern regions such as Nuevo Vallarta, Punta Mita and Sayulita. The Tepic International Airport, located in the center of the state, provides shorter access to northern regions such as San Blas and the town of Mexcaltitan, popular for its cultural, historical and natural attractions.

Improved Infrastructure

Also in the works are two major highways, the first from Tepic to Compostela, and the other from Las Varas to Puerto Vallarta. With an investment of nearly 900 million Mexican pesos (approximately $44.8 million), the two highways will reduce travel time from Costa Canuva all the way to Banderas Bay.

Located between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific coast, Riviera Nayarit offers 192 miles of pacific coastline and 23 beach towns, such as the family-friendly Nuevo Vallarta and Flamingos, celebrity and golf haven Punta de Mita, surf mecca Sayulita, boho-chic San Pancho, fishing village La Cruz de Huanacaxtle and bird-watching paradise San Blas.

For more information, visit www.rivieranayarit.com.

