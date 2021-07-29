Hotel Esencia Continues Multimillion-Dollar Investment

Located in Mexico's Riviera Maya, Hotel Esencia continues its enhancements, from two new suite categories, bringing the hotel’s key count to 45 rooms and three villas, a brand-new tennis court and pavilion, and other notable updates around the property.

Following the success of the new Rooftop Wellness Suites launched last year, Hotel Esencia launched its new suite categories, the Esencia Suite and Master Jungle Suites, this month. Both suite categories offer more space, along with views of the Xpu Ha beach (pronounced “shpooo-ha” by those in the know) and the surrounding Mexican jungle.

The Esencia Suite, spanning over 1,200 square feet indoors, in addition to over 1,400 square feet of private outdoor space, will be the hotel’s new "crown jewel," located in the north wing of the original Main House building. The suite is befitted with its own private 860-square-foot private rooftop terrace, spacious master bedroom and domed living space, as well as a master bathroom with a double bathtub and steam shower—all with views of Xpu Ha. Other amenities include an outdoor dining area, the largest private plunge pool on property, a sizable den and seating area with windows on three sides overlooking the ocean (complete with a Peloton), as well as a second guest bathroom.

Good to know: The Esencia Suite can be tailored to fit larger groups and families with the option to convert the lower-level den into a guest bedroom.

With over 1,000 square feet of indoor space coupled with over 500 square feet of private outdoor space, the Master Jungle Suites will have multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas with views of the surrounding jungle, a grand master bedroom and spacious master bathroom with double bathtubs and an optional steam shower to match. These suites can be customized to fit each party’s needs, with an extra independent room that can be transformed into an additional bedroom, living room or office space based on guest preference. The Master Jungle Suites also has a private plunge pool overlooking the jungle.

Both suite categories, as with all of Hotel Esencia’s accommodations, offer all of the property’s signature amenities, as well as large screen Wi-Fi-connected TVs, air conditioning, sound systems and other digital accessories.

Hotel Esencia will additionally open its Tennis Court and Pavilion—which will be U.S. Open-quality and a short walk from all guest rooms—on September 13.

More to see at Hotel Esencia includes the refurbished Villa Yum Ha, which has increased its room total to four bedrooms, and three additional Master Suites, making their debut this October.

For more information, visit www.hotelesencia.com.

Related Stories

Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort to Open November 7

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Mexico Product

Mexican Caribbean Continues Rebound One Year After Reopening

Cancun to Host First Annual Food + Drink Experience