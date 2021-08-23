Accor Announces Opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo

Accor has announced the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo in Naucalpan de Juárez. Located near Mexico City’s tourist destinations, shopping centers and main business hubs, the hotel is the flagship property for Novotel in the North and Central American region.

A “LEED Gold Core & Shell”-certified property, the hotel offers 168 rooms (116 superior rooms, 20 executive rooms, 20 superior suites and 12 master suites), all with an avant-garde design and "European-inspired furnishings." The interiors have contemporary colors, playful furniture and European-inspired furnishings. The hotel partnered with international design studio Sundokovy Sisters to lead the creative design process for the hotel’s suites. Idea Asociados, a sustainable architectural firm in Mexico, designed the interiors for all the other areas of the hotel.

For dining, the hotel's Heliana restaurant showcases Mediterranean flavors with Mexican touches. The restaurant has a rustic approach to cuisine, utilizing various cooking techniques incorporating firewood and charcoal. The open-concept kitchen offers continental breakfast and buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner and room service 24 hours a day. In addition, the Socio Bar offers cocktails and a range of small bites throughout the day.

Good to knowan avant-garde design : With over 3,600 square feet of meeting and events space, Novotel Mexico City Toreo has an extensive suite of amenities and workspaces, including a business center and five meeting rooms. In addition, three business lounge-style meeting rooms with themed décor are available for informal meetings.

Novotel Mexico City Toreo is part of the group’s loyalty program, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, and provides access to a range of rewards, services and experiences. For more information, visit all.accor.com.

