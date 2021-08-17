Hilton Vallarta Riviera Makes its Debut

Hilton has added the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort to its expanding all-inclusive portfolio in Mexico. Situated between the beaches of Bay of Banderas and the Sierra Madre Mountain in Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the 444-room hotel has 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools and 16,200 square feet of indoor meeting and event space. Managed by Hilton, the hotel was developed by Parks Hospitality and is owned by Fibra UNO.

The rooms and suites offer bathrooms with walk-in rainfall showers, and have private balconies and terraces overlooking the Pacific coastline. Tip: Some suites even come with a whirlpool tub.

The resort's culinary choices range from seafood to Asian, Italian, tapas, sushi and Mexican, as well as six cocktail bars. Guests can begin their mornings with a breakfast buffet at Vela Food Hall, followed by lunch at either the Italian La Luce restaurant or the Mexican Maxal. Additional options include poolside bites at Seasalt, Asian fare at Sunan and snacks and coffee from Azulinda.

The oceanfront Eforea Spa offers massage treatments and facials, along with hydrotherapy pools, a steam room, sauna and whirlpools.

Just nine miles from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, and less than three miles from the Historical Downtown district, the resort is in close proximity to the iconic "Malecon" boardwalk with an array of shops, restaurants and galleries. Area recreational options include visits to the rocky arch formation known as "Arcos de Vallarta," rainforest hikes, rappelling, and zip lining through the jungle.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 170 hotels and resorts in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 70 properties in Mexico. The company currently has a robust pipeline of approximately 110 hotels throughout the region, including more than 30 projects across Mexico.

For further information, visit www.hilton.com.

Related Stories

Alaska Airlines Adds Three Flights From San Francisco to Mexico

Major Investments Underway in Riviera Nayarit

Apple Leisure Group Inks Two New Resort Deals

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta Being Upgraded