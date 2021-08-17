Delta Hotels by Marriott to Open First Resort in Mexico

Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, recently announced the opening of its first property in Mexico, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit, which is also Delta Hotels’ first all-inclusive resort.

Situated between the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the resort has 117 modern guestrooms with private balconies offering mountain views, two restaurants, and four pop-up venues. Additionally, guests can enjoy two swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, a 10-treatment room spa, and a Beach Club with a frequent shuttle service. The Delta Pantry offers on-the-go breakfast, in addition to convenient and healthy premium snacks and beverages.

Located just 30 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, the resort’s nearby attractions include the popular Local Handcraft Market with fresh seafood and Mexican handcraft traditions, and the Flamingo’s Golf Club.

Delta Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, where members enjoy exclusive benefits, member-only rates, elite status recognition and points toward free nights. Member benefits for all-inclusive getaways include resort discounts, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail parties, and more, all depending on each member’s status and the individual resort offerings.

One of North America’s four-star brands, Delta Hotels by Marriott is situated in 80 plus locations in gateway cities across the U.S., Canada, China, the Middle East and Europe. To explore more or make a reservation, visit www.marriott.com.

Related Stories

Hilton Expands All-Inclusive Resort Offerings in Mexico

Apple Leisure Group Inks Two New Resort Deals

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta Being Upgraded

Sandals Royal Curaçao, Debuting in 2022, Opens for Reservations