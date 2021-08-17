Hilton High-End Options Expanding on Mexican Caribbean

One reassuring signal that tourism in Mexico is rebounding is the expansion by the Hilton portfolio of brands. The hospitality giant continues to roll out new luxury properties and all-inclusives, with plans announced into 2023.

“Our growth in Mexico is booming, as our focus has been on pursuing meaningful conversions, expanding in new and important markets, and pursuing capabilities like all-inclusive,” Juan Corvinos, vice president development for the Caribbean and Latin America for Hilton, told Travel Agent.

Playa del Carmen

In the Mexican Caribbean, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla opened in early 2020. It was the brand´s first property in the Caribbean and Latin America. Though the pandemic may have pushed schedules back a bit, openings are once again on track. In May, the former Live Aqua Playa del Carmen was rebranded and reopened in partnership with Playa Hotels & Resorts. Now known as the Yucatan Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Tapestry by Hilton, it is the first all-inclusive in Hilton's Tapestry Collection.

Located on Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue, the four-story, 60-room hotel is a short walk to the beach. Amenities include a rooftop pool and bar, spa, plus dining options such as the Sakura Maru Sushi Bar, which serves up Peruvian-Japanese fusion. Clients who book the "All-Inclusive Plus" package can enjoy the private beach access, water activities and additional dining venues at nearby sister all-inclusive, Hilton Playa del Carmen.

Cancun

Waldorf Astoria Cancun

With a debut set for early November, final phases of work are underway for the Hilton Cancun All-Inclusive Resort. The property is located on a 100-acre stretch of Mayan coastline approximately 20 minutes south of the "Cancun Hotel Zone." The 715-room resort will offer ocean views, expansive rooms and suites, 12 dining experiences, a 68,000-square-foot convention center, health club and spa.

Sharing the same beachfront parcel as the Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort is the Waldorf Astoria Cancun. The much-anticipated hotel is now accepting reservations for stays beginning on May 1, 2022. The Waldorf Astoria Cancun will have 150 luxury rooms, with designs incorporating neutral tones, whites and polished stone. Five bars and restaurants will include a fine dining venue and seafood specialty restaurant. In addition to pools, a fitness center and more than 55,000 square feet of event space. Good to know: Plans also call for a signature Waldorf Astoria Spa.

Tulum Properties

Conrad Tulum

The Hilton portfolio will expand to include Conrad Tulum and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Accepting reservations for January 2022 and beyond is the new-build Conrad Tulum. The 349-room property will be the first in Quintana Roo state for Conrad Hotels & Resorts. Located near one of the best-preserved Mayan sites in Mexico, the coastal resort is a short drive from underwater caves and the Tulum city center. The Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve is a two-hour excursion away. Conrad Tulum will offer five pools and ocean views from every room. The property will also include nine restaurants, three bars and three chiringuitos, or small open-air bars that serve drinks and snacks underneath a woven palapa.

Billed as an eco-chic resort getaway in Tulum, the 735-room oceanfront Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort is scheduled for a June 2023 debut. The all-inclusive will be home to nine pools, 13 restaurants and bars, plus a private beach with a family zone. Guests at both the Conrad Tulum and Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort will have access to a 21,500-plus-square-foot spa, with 16 treatment rooms and a pool. The properties will also share a 55,000-square-foot convention center and an auditorium that seats 400.

