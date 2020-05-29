San Miguel de Allende Enters Phase 0 of Reactivation

San Miguel de Allende will enter Phase 0 of its COVID-19 Reactivation plan—which comprises activation of the local economy for the local residents—starting June 1.

During this initial phase of the plan, San Miguel will see most of the business infrastructure that affects local residents reopen, including restaurants, shopping centers, markets, public transportation, offices and more. At this point, hotels, bars, cantinas, clubs and public or hotel pools will not yet reopen. All residents are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and apply extensive hygiene practices. Businesses will be required to implement international-grade sanitation protocols, including shoe-cleaning, a decrease in interior foot traffic, set-up of dispensers of antibacterial sanitizer containing 70 percent alcohol, provision of face masks for people without them and hourly disinfecting of public spaces. At no point can any groups gather inside or outside public spaces.

Access to San Miguel de Allende has been closed since March to non-residents, with city police filtering all its entrances. Those permitted to enter must not show symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and be essential to the needs of the recovery phase the city is currently in.

San Miguel de Allende’s Mayor, Luis Alberto Villarreal García, said, according to an official release, that San Miguel de Allende is not open to tourism. Phase 0 will reopen restaurants, operating at 50 percent capacity, and markets, at 30 percent capacity, for residents only.

Reinforcing the mayor’s stance, San Miguel de Allende’s City Council has passed an ordinance stating that guest properties cannot push bookings on digital platforms until the city enters Phase 3.

During this current phase, businesses are asked to obtain their “Health First” certification, which the city launched on May 25. The certification accredits compliance with sanitary protocols for reopening. Hotels (which may start reopening as Phase 1), golf courses, activity centers, cultural spaces (which may open on Phase 3), must apply for the certificate. Businesses will have to complete a series of paperwork and training sessions and have local health and safety officials evaluate each location for certification as an establishment that puts the health and safely of its patrons first.

