Adam Armstrong Is Named Contiki’s New Global CEO

The Travel Corporation named Adam Armstrong global CEO of Contiki in April. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, he is responsible for guiding the brand toward continued innovation as the needs of the 18-35-year-old clients continue to evolve. Arnelle Kendall of The Travel Corporation says Armstrong is currently working with his global team on the vision for where Contiki should be in 2025. “We aren’t operating any trips right now — but one thing we know is that it’s not a case of will young people travel, but when. Our past guests tell us that they are desperate to get out and travel again,” says Kendall, adding, “We’ve already added new ranges of domestic trips in some of our key markets like Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Those tend to be shorter than our existing trips.”

Armstrong’s most recent role was senior vice president and managing director of Silversea Cruises — Australia & New Zealand. Prior to that, he was at the helm of Royal Caribbean Cruises as associate vice president and managing director — Australia & New Zealand.

Armstrong began his career in the United Kingdom working for the TUI Travel Group as a product manager, and later joined the Carnival Corporation with a portfolio of nine brands.

“I am excited to join Contiki and help bring Gen-Z and Millennial travelers together to discover the world through the brand’s 350-plus adventures,” said Armstrong. “I am also looking forward to working closely with our valued agent partners across the globe, since the UNWTO and WYSE forecasts there will be 370 million youth travelers by 2020, which is a massive opportunity to provide them unforgettable Contiki experiences.”

For more information, visit www.contiki.com.

