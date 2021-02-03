Leo Garbutt Named Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association President

Grenada's minister for tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) have announced that Leo Garbutt MBE has been named president of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA).

Garbutt brings to the table over 30 years of tourism experience locally, supporting Grenada’s tourism industry and regionally playing a key role at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). His strengths, the GTA says, are critical in forging their new developmental agenda to build stronger alliances and be the driving force as private sector for travel and tourism in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The minister and GTA look forward to deepening the working relationship with Garbutt and the GHTA as all parties confront the challenges ahead. Speaking on the appointment, minister for tourism, civil aviation, climate resilience and the environment Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste Curwen said in a press statement, “Mr. Garbutt is a visionary entrepreneur and I am confident that he will be a dynamic leader who can rally members of the GHTA to take advantage of new digital technologies, and innovative business opportunities whilst keeping Pure Grenada, the ‘Spice of the Caribbean,’ top of mind.”

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Leo Garbutt MBE and his family own and operate the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel. He is also the recent recipient of the Queen’s honors and the 2020 Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award, as awarded by the CHTA.

Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique are located in the southernmost region of the Caribbean. The World Travel & Tourism Council “Safe Travels”-approved destination also operates its own “Pure Safe Travel” initiative. The destination is home to 50 beaches, more than 15 waterfalls, countless hiking trails, 60-plus dive sites, including the largest shipwreck in the Caribbean and the world’s first underwater sculpture park, and more.

There are non-stop and direct flights to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport from the U.S. on American Airlines and JetBlue.

For more information on travel requirements and “Pure Safe Travel”-approved accommodations and vendors, visit www.puregrenada.com.

Related Stories

Saint Lucia Updates Arrival Protocols

Grenada Is Now Open to All International Visitors

Bermuda Tourism Authority Names Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Stacey Liburd as Dir. of Tourism