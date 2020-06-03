Milos Davidovic Named General Manager for New Key West Hotel

DiamondRock Hospitality has announced the appointment of Milos Davidovic as general manager of the new Barbary Beach House Key West, a 184-room, oceanfront property overlooking Smathers Beach. Davidovic will oversee a team of hospitality professionals and day-to-day operations at the property, which is owned by DiamondRock.

With nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, Davidovic most recently worked as director of hotel operations at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Chicago, which was named the 2018 Marriott International Hotel of the Year (Distinct Luxury – Americas). Prior to The Gwen, Davidovic was general manager of food and beverage at The Kimpton Gray Chicago. His eight years in the Chicago area also include time with Radisson Blu, InterContinental, Embassy Suites Lakefront Downtown Chicago and ownership of Tuscanos Fine Italian Restaurant. Prior, Davidovic was part of the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel team.

The Barbary Beach House Key West will have an array of amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, lounging hammocks, bicycles, complimentary shuttle service to Duval Street and the Downton Seaport Harbor, and full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and pool bar. Across the street at the Barbary Beach Club, guests may enjoy Hobie Cats, paddleboards and kayaks. There’s also indoor banquet space and outdoor gardens and courtyards, complete with a 1,500-square-foot event Palapa for smaller meetings, weddings and events.

Enhanced cleaning and safety protocols are in place, as are restricted capacity at the restaurant per state executive orders. Social distancing guidelines are also in place throughout the property.

Visit www.barbarybeachhousekeywest.com.

