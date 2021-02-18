Remembering an Icon: Gordon "Butch" Stewart

In the latest print issue for Travel Agent, we celebrate destination weddings and honeymoon travel, which will certainly rebound tremendously in 2021 and 2022 because of all the weddings that were cancelled last year, thanks to the pandemic.

That we’re also saying adieu in this issue to the gentleman who brought grand innovation to the destination weddings industry is not lost on me. Gordon “Butch” Stewart, chairman and founder of Sandals Resorts International, passed away in January. In case you’re not sure of the impact Mr. Stewart had on the travel business in general, consider this: When he opened what would become Sandals Montego Bay in 1981, he debuted the first Caribbean hotel to offer whirlpools and satellite television service, the first with swim-up pool bars and the first to guarantee that every room was fitted with a king-size bed and a hair dryer. He also inked many partnerships over the years to create dynamic offerings for Sandals customers, and most recently, in 2017, Mr. Stewart introduced the Caribbean’s first over-water accommodations, which were quickly expanded to include over-water bars and over-water wedding chapels.

I visited with the Stewart family in 2007 at their property on Fowl Cay in the Exumas, the Bahamas for a feature I was writing for Travel Agent magazine about the evolution of the Sandals brand. During my visit, however, the story quickly became more about the family dynamic, how Butch Stewart, his daughter Jaime and his son Adam worked together in synch to create a thriving culture throughout the entire Sandals enterprise. My two most vivid memories of the day, which was a rainy one, was how Mr. Stewart gazed at his children with his smiling eyes as they spoke about the family business. His pride was palpable, and so was his love for them. My even stronger recollection was that just as I was departing the sun came out and the photographer I’d flown down with was able to get a great photo of the Stewarts for the cover of the magazine. [We also managed to get one with me in it (above)]. It was a magical moment and Mr. Stewart was so joyous in this vibrant tropical environment as he looked around at the verdant hills and the crystal blue water surrounding us. Grinning broadly, he spoke of publishing (he owned a major Jamaican newspaper), of travel agents and how he loved the hospitality business; it was all one to him, all one love.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

I know the Sandals Resorts International network misses their chairman and I will miss him, too, his innovation, his drive to push the envelope on luxury offerings in the Caribbean and, most of all, that very strong spirit that surely lives on in his children, his grandchildren and his Sandals family.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Butch Stewart, who passed away at the age of 79, was responsible for a Jamaican-based empire that includes two dozen companies collectively representing the country’s largest private sector group, the biggest foreign exchange earner and its largest non-government employer. At the time of his passing, he was hard at work on plans for the recently announced expansions to Curaçao and St. Vincent.

The company Butch Stewart built remains wholly owned by the Stewart family, who, in honor of Butch Stewart’s long-term succession plans, has named Adam Stewart chairman of Sandals Resorts International, extending his leadership of the brands since he was appointed CEO in 2007.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Adam Stewart said, “Our father was a singular personality; an unstoppable force who delighted in defying the odds by exceeding expectations and whose passion for his family was matched only by the people and possibility of the Caribbean, for whom he was a fierce champion. Nothing, except maybe a great fishing day, could come before family to my dad. And while the world understood him to be a phenomenal businessman — which he was — his first and most important devotion was always to us. We will miss him terribly forever.”

A son of Jamaica, Butch Stewart was born in Kingston on July 6, 1941 and grew up along the island country’s North Coast. At the age of 12, Stewart would sell fresh-caught fish to local hotels and, after completing his secondary education abroad, Stewart returned to Jamaica where he worked at the Curaçao Trading Company, rising to the position of sales manager. In 1968, Stewart convinced American manufacturer Fedders Corporation to allow him to represent the brand in Jamaica. With that, Stewart’s foundational business, Appliance Traders Limited, was born.

In 1981, Stewart invested seven months and $4 million in a rundown hotel on a beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica; it would become Sandals Montego Bay and the flagship of the all-inclusive resort chain. According to the press announcement, Sandals Resorts was the first Caribbean hotel company to offer whirlpools and satellite television service, the first with swim-up pool bars and the first to guarantee that every room is fitted with a king-size bed and a hair dryer. Recent innovations have included a signature spa concept and partnerships with organizations such as Microsoft Xbox Play Lounge, Sesame Workshop, PADI, Mondavi Wines, Greg Norman Signature Golf Courses and the London-based Guild of Professional English Butlers. In 2017, Stewart introduced the Caribbean’s first over-water accommodations, which were quickly expanded to include over-water bars and over-water wedding chapels.

Stewart as Statesman

Stewart’s leadership, according to the press statement, helped resurrect Jamaica’s travel industry. He was elected president of the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica in 1989 and was inducted into its “Hall of Fame” in 1995. He served as a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board for a decade and as president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association in the mid-80s.

In 1994, Stewart led a group of investors to take leadership of Air Jamaica, the Caribbean’s largest regionally based carrier. When Stewart stepped in, he touted on-time service, reduced waiting lines, increased training for all personnel and signature free champagne on flights to accompany an emphasis on better food. He also opened new routes in the Caribbean, brought on new Airbus jets and established a Montego Bay hub for flights coming from and returning to the United States. In 2004, Stewart gave the airline back to the government with an increase in revenue of over $250 million.

Paying tribute to his father, Adam Stewart said, “While the world understood him to be a phenomenal businessman — which he was — his first and most important devotion was always to us [his family].”

It was not the first time Stewart would come to the aid of his country, Sandals says. In 1992, he launched the “Butch Stewart Initiative,” pumping $1 million a week into the official foreign exchange market at below prevailing rates to help halt the slide of the Jamaican dollar. His philanthropy, formalized with the creation in 2009 of The Sandals Foundation, offers support ranging from the building of schools and paying of teachers to bringing healthcare to those who cannot afford it. Beyond the work of the foundation, Stewart has given millions to charitable causes, such as celebrating the bravery of veterans and first responders and helping those in the wake of hurricanes.

In 2012, Stewart founded the Sandals Corporate University, aimed at providing professional development for employees through reputable education and training programs. With access to more than 230 courses and external partnerships with 13 top-ranking local and international universities, every staff member can apply, broaden their knowledge and advance their career.

Stewart’s successes in business and in life earned him more than 50 local, regional and international accolades and awards, including Jamaica’s highest national distinctions: The Order of Jamaica and Commander of the Order of Distinction. In 2017, Stewart was honored with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit, hosted by the Burba Hotel Network.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart is survived by his wife, Cheryl, children Brian, Bobby, Adam, Jaime, Sabrina, Gordon and Kelly; grandchildren Aston, Sloane, Camden, Penelope-Sky, Isla, Finley, Max, Ben, Zak, Sophie, Annie and Emma; and great grandchildren Jackson, Riley, Emmy and Willow.

Those wishing to share memories, condolences or personal stories may do so at [email protected]

The Stewart family has made the private service available to view at www.inmemoryofgordonbutchstewart.com.

Adam Stewart reports that the family has also established two new programs to honor his legacy of being a beacon of hope for the Caribbean.

“Through our esteemed Sandals Corporate University, and because of my father’s love for mentoring, we will introduce a new Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism & Hospitality Scholarship, which will benefit those across the Caribbean employed in the tourism sector. To celebrate his avid love of the sea, we have developed a dedicated Marine Conservation effort in his name. Together these avenues will help sustain our beloved Caribbean for generations to come,” said Stewart.

More information can be found at www.sandalsfoundation.org.

Related Stories

Sandals Announces First Resort in Curaçao

San Juan Airport Now Offering PCR Testing for All Passengers

Sandals South Coast to Debut New Swim-Up Rondoval Suites

Turks and Caicos Adds COVID-19 Testing Sites