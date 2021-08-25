Active Adventures and Austin Adventures Merge

Active Adventures of Queenstown, New Zealand and Austin Adventures of Montana, U.S. have merged to provide a wider range of opportunities for travelers. The merger, according to the companies, will enable more adventure travelers to benefit from a broader range of global destinations and experiences.

While the companies have merged to create one global company, the two brands will continue to exist. Wendy van Lieshout, CEO of Active Adventures, will act as CEO of the newly merged company, while Dan Austin, founder of Austin Adventures, along with his wife, Carol, and daughter, Kasey, will continue to involved with their family’s brand.

What does the merger mean for travelers?

100-plus adventure trips available across the globe

More departure dates available throughout the year

Two customer service teams in different time zones, providing extended hours to help adventurers find the best trip to suit them

“To expand our offerings to our loyal customers, it was critical we find a like-minded brand to join forces with,” said van Lieshout in a press announcement. “Just like us, Austin Adventures was born out of a deep passion for sharing authentic, curated, and inspirational adventure experiences with their guests.”

Austin added: “We were founded in different countries, yet our companies have very similar stories. Each business is like a family—now we’ve just created one bigger family.”

Each brand brings its own specialties and experiences that form an expanded, unified collection of adventure opportunities across the globe. Now, Austin Adventures’ tours will be available for booking on Active Adventures’ website, adding adventures in the United State, Canada and Central America for both brands, including specific family departures. Active Adventures’ hiking, biking and kayaking experiences in New Zealand, South America, Europe, the Himalayas and Africa will be available via the Austin Adventures’ website.

