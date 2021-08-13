TTC Tour Brands to Require Vaccinations Starting September 1

All The Travel Corporation tour brands are now requiring guest vaccinations for travel starting September 1. Uniworld and U by Uniworld, separate from the tour brands, are also requiring vaccinations with requirements starting Friday, August 13. There is no news yet as it relates to Red Carnation Hotels and whether it will require vaccinations for visitors.

Guests traveling with Luxury Gold, Insight Vacations, Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver and others will need to provide proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, or Johnson & Johnson), to their well-being director, travel director or traveling concierge before joining the tour and also upon arrival to their destination. Guests will also need to comply with specific PCR testing requirements imposed by airlines and/or governments, which may differ from country to country.

To show proof of vaccination for their trip, all guests will be asked to provide an authentic COVID-19 vaccination certificate (electronic or paper) showing date and time of the vaccination(s), with the final dose given at least 15 days before the start of the tour. Any testing that is required pre-travel will be the responsibility of the guest to organize, and the well-being director or travel director/concierge will facilitate any additional testing requirements for travelers while on tour.

Good to know: Luxury Gold launched a webpage showing travel requirements by country, so guests can stay up to date with ever-changing travel and health guidelines.

“The decision to require our guests to be fully vaccinated will allow for a more seamless travel experience, providing extra peace of mind and confidence when booking our tours,” said Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, in a press statement.

Melissa da Silva, U.S. president of Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations and Costsaver, noted that “With many of the countries we travel to now requiring proof of vaccination to enter museums, restaurants and historical sites,” the new requirement will ensure that guests can enjoy all aspects of the tour.

This policy will be in effect until at least December 31, 2021.

For more information, visit www.ttc.com.

