The Travel Corporation Opens Up DMC Portfolio for Third Parties to White Label and Customize

The Travel Corporation (TTC) — whose industry-leading brands include Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Red Carnation Hotels, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Evan Evans Tours — is opening up its Destination Management Company (DMC) portfolio to other travel companies and businesses to white label and tailor, in response to opportunities made apparent during the pandemic.

“During the uncertainty of the pandemic, we spoke to a number of our partners who were looking for an operational solution with the quality, knowledge, infrastructure, consistency and financial resilience to deliver on the ground in a new post-pandemic world — but they were hitherto unaware of the depth and breadth of TTC’s Destination Management portfolio," says TTC President Gavin Tollman, who is overseeing the DMC project. “They were excited when they realized we could provide that solution across multiple destinations worldwide, affording them deeper access to the award-winning expertise and service for which our brands are well recognized. By launching a dedicated website and a series of new tools outlining the extent of our offering, and the financial strength that supports it, we hope to be able to present this hassle-free and risk-free opportunity to a wider range of leisure and corporate travel businesses.”

TTC has 12 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) offering holidays, local experiences, corporate travel and ancillary services across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the South Pacific, and already operates as ground handler for a number of internationally recognized travel brands. Realizing the potential to expand and grow in this space, TTC’s new website (https://dmc.ttc.com/), marketing assets and training will bring the range of experiences, global footprint and financial benefits to life.

TTC’s solutions are rich and varied, from the culturally immersive escorted travel, river cruising and day tours for which TTC is well known, to bespoke features including custom groups, yachts and small ship cruising, safari operations, meetings, conferences and events, self-drive and rail journeys, private chauffeurs and small groups, specialist trips such as culinary or active, transfer services and much more. The DMC program is available for English-speaking markets, and will also offer guided custom group trips in a number of languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, German and Italian.

The core pillars of TTC’s Destination Management portfolio are:

Local expertise, global footprint – Twelve DMCs operating in Africa, Europe, The Americas and the South Pacific, available to businesses in multiple selling regions worldwide.

– Twelve DMCs operating in Africa, Europe, The Americas and the South Pacific, available to businesses in multiple selling regions worldwide. 101 years of experience – Delivering award-winning travel and hospitality experiences with proven excellence, acclaimed by industry, media and customer review sites.

– Delivering award-winning travel and hospitality experiences with proven excellence, acclaimed by industry, media and customer review sites. Risk-free investment – TTC assumes all the risk of currency fluctuation, as businesses can pay in their local currency. Furthermore, TTC’s financial strength, longevity and integrity provides the ultimate peace of mind that investments are safe.

– TTC assumes all the risk of currency fluctuation, as businesses can pay in their local currency. Furthermore, TTC’s financial strength, longevity and integrity provides the ultimate peace of mind that investments are safe. Committed to guest wellbeing – With updated wellbeing protocols and the best care team (both on the road and with 24/7 office support), partners and guests can trust in the family of brands’ commitment to provide a greater sense of comfort when traveling.

– With updated wellbeing protocols and the best care team (both on the road and with 24/7 office support), partners and guests can trust in the family of brands’ commitment to provide a greater sense of comfort when traveling. Committed to Making Travel Matter – With an industry-leading Climate Action Plan, and responsible travel at the heart of its business, companies can be sure that their brand will be delivering experiences that support people, planet and wildlife in each destination.

Part of TTC’s message is to reiterate its financial stability after 101 years of expertise and innovation in the travel space. Earlier in the pandemic, TTC made the unprecedented move of revealing that its officially audited unencumbered fixed assets are in excess of $300 million thanks to its ownership of the luxury Red Carnation Hotel collection, information it shared for the sole purpose of providing partners and agents with the reassurance that TTC is highly solvent, operationally stable and that investments are safe.

TTC’s DMC brands include AAT Kings in Australia and New Zealand; Siva Travel in Greece and the Greek islands; Brendan Vacations in Ireland and Scotland; TTC’s operations all across Europe, UK and the Eastern Mediterranean from Albania to the Ukraine; Destination America in the USA, Canada and Latin America, and a number of Africa specialists such as Cullinan, Thompsons and Grosvenor Tours, which operate all across Africa from Botswana to Zimbabwe. In addition to working with the 12 in-destination DMCs, clients will also have access to support from TTC’s in-market teams across 40 offices worldwide.

TTC’s DMCs can deliver a range of unique and often exclusive experiences including:

Sunrise visit to Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation at Uluru, exclusive to AAT Kings

4x4 off-road drive in a Land Rover through the breathtaking scenery of the Scottish Highlands with a local safari ranger, looking out for grouse, red deer and golden eagles with Brendan Vacations

Visit to a Lizauli village in Namibia , meeting the community and learning about their daily lives and customs, including meeting a healer and enjoying traditional dancing, with Cullinan Namibia

, meeting the community and learning about their daily lives and customs, including meeting a healer and enjoying traditional dancing, with Cullinan Namibia Meeting a champion dog musher and his huskies in Alaska with Destination America

with Destination America Enjoying a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti or a private island escape off the coast of Mozambique with Grosvenor Tours

or a private island escape off the coast of with Grosvenor Tours Truffle hunting in Meteora , Greece followed by a meal of truffle pasta prepared outdoors in the field with Siva Travel

, Greece followed by a meal of truffle pasta prepared outdoors in the field with Siva Travel Dining after hours in the Vatican or learning to flamenco dance with TTC Europe & UK

For more information on TTC’s DMC brands, offering and USPs, visit https://dmc.ttc.com/ or email [email protected]