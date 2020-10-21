Avanti and Tourism Authority of Thailand Partner to Promote FIT Vacations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Avanti Destinations have launched a joint campaign to help advisors inspire FIT clients to plan a 2021 getaway in Thailand. The joint promotion consists of a 38-page downloadable “future travel lookbook” with savings of $250 for every land booking worth a minimum of $3,000 made by December 31, 2020 for travel anytime in 2021. As part of the promotion, no deposit is required on the land portion, and there are no fees for changes made 21 or more days prior to departure.

With an emphasis on more secluded spots, the new Thailand lookbook highlights four destinations, one eight-day customizable vacation and 20 private tours and experiences, including: hiking up mountains, cycling, visiting an elephant sanctuary, snorkeling, Thai massage, exploring tropical islands by speedboat, and private tours of ancient Buddhist temples, different Hill Tribe communities, a tea plantation, colorful local markets, and three national parks. All Avanti experiences in Thailand include private local guides and private transfers.

The destinations and experiences featured in the new brochure are:

Bangkok – Private tours of the capital and private excursions to nearby natural and cultural attractions, such as: the UNESCO World Heritage sites of two former capitals, Ayutthaya and Sukhothai —both filled with temples, ruins and shrines; and the national parks of Erawan and Khao Yai , with hiking trails, caves and waterfalls as tall as 150 feet.

– Private tours of the capital and private excursions to nearby natural and cultural attractions, such as: the sites of two former capitals, and —both filled with temples, ruins and shrines; and the national parks of and , with hiking trails, caves and waterfalls as tall as 150 feet. Chiang Mai – Capital of the former Lanna kingdom and home to numerous traditional hill tribe communities. Clients can have private visits to these communities, walk up a “sticky” waterfall ( Bua Thong ), hike the Pilgrim’s Trail , take a private cycling tour, learn about the tradition of almsgiving, visit a tea plantation and learn how tea is grown, picked and roasted; observe and experience elephants humanely at Chang Chill sanctuary; and more.

– Capital of the former kingdom and home to numerous traditional hill tribe communities. Clients can have private visits to these communities, walk up a “sticky” waterfall ( ), hike the , take a private cycling tour, learn about the tradition of almsgiving, visit a tea plantation and learn how tea is grown, picked and roasted; observe and experience elephants humanely at sanctuary; and more. Phuket – Thailand’s largest island, Phuket also has a distinctive Sino-Portuguese cuisine and architecture thanks to the Portuguese settlers during colonial times and Chinese workers they employed. Clients can enjoy private tours (with meals) of the Old Town , a speedboat tour of the Phi Phi islands and caves with opportunities for snorkeling and swimming, or simply relax on the beach.

– Thailand’s largest island, Phuket also has a distinctive Sino-Portuguese cuisine and architecture thanks to the Portuguese settlers during colonial times and Chinese workers they employed. Clients can enjoy private tours (with meals) of the , a speedboat tour of the islands and caves with opportunities for snorkeling and swimming, or simply relax on the beach. Koh Samui – With equally pristine waters and sandy beaches, this island also has temples to visit, a 40-foot golden Buddha, coconut plantation and a 60-foot-high waterfall. Clients can also take a tour to the small coral island of Koh Tan in a traditional longtail boat and snorkel.

“Connecting the Capitals of Thailand” is the eight-day customizable FIT itinerary featured in the lookbook, taking in Bangkok, Ayutthaya and Sukhothai. It includes private transfers and private tours of temples, palaces, traditional Mon village and pottery workshop, textile workshop, and organic rice farm. This itinerary may be modified and combined with a stay in Chiang Mai, Phuket or Koh Samui, adding days and activities.

In addition to those mentioned in the new brochure, Avanti offers 15 destinations in Thailand and 50 experiences and activities that agents can add to a customized itinerary.

Visit book.avantidestinations.com.

