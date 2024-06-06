Brand g Vacations Announces New Australia Tour for 2025

Brand g Vacations, an operator of luxury all LGBT+ cruises and land tours, has announced a new itinerary to Australia from February 16 to March 3, 2025.

Australia’s natural environment, multicultural communities, food and wine, weather, and the friendliness of its people make it a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers. Brand g’s new luxury tour combines the sights of cities like Sydney and Melbourne, and journeys off the tourist trail to witness the scenery of southern Australia and Tasmania, and concludes with the Sydney Mardi Gras.

Highlights of the trip include:

Discovering Melbourne’s secret lanes and rooftops, gardens, art galleries, and food and wine scene

Viewing koala, dingos, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats and the Tasmanian devil at the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park

Enjoying a full-day private “ Tasmanian Seafood Seduction ” cruise

” cruise A tour of the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA)

(MONA) An exclusive visit to Cleland Wildlife Park

A visit to the High Sands Grenache vineyard

vineyard A private boat cruise through the crystal-clear waters around Port Lincoln

A sightseeing tour of cosmopolitan Sydney

Celebrating Mardi Gras with a VIP experience on the Diamond Platform with an exclusive private bar, gourmet food and guest DJs

Virtually everything, such as shore excursions and cocktails and signature experiences are included in the price of a Brand g vacation except airfare.

Good to know: Brand g partners with LGBT+ organizations across the U.S. to provide ongoing funds to support their missions. Over the past 11 years, they’ve given over $750,000 to non-profits engaged in LGBT+ issues including equality, HIV, refugees and the arts.

For more information, visit www.brandgvacations.com.

