Exodus Adventure Travels Launches Summer of Adventure Sale

Exodus Adventure Travels is launching the "Summer of Adventure Sale," offering $500 off per person on trips departing through December 31, 2025.

With expertly guided small group itineraries across more than 90 countries, Exodus Adventure Travels offers immersive and responsibly run adventures, including cultural holidays, wildlife expeditions, scenic hiking trips and cycling tours. This year’s "Summer of Adventure Sale" includes value on a wide range of trips designed to help travelers connect with nature, culture and local communities.

A range of trips are available with this special offer, including:

Kenya Safari Adventure— Guests can explore Kenya ’s great safari parks on this new adventure and see the wildlife of the Masai Mara , including lions, elephants, hippos and giraffes.

Guests can explore ’s great safari parks on this new adventure and see the wildlife of the , including lions, elephants, hippos and giraffes. Machu Picchu & Galapagos— This newly introduced trip combines a trek to Machu Picchu with immersive wildlife encounters in the isles of Ecuador .

This newly introduced trip combines a trek to with immersive wildlife encounters in the isles of . Cycling Vietnam— Travelers can pedal from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi through rice paddies, fishing villages and vibrant street markets.

Travelers can pedal from to to Hanoi through rice paddies, fishing villages and vibrant street markets. Walking the Amalfi Coast— Travelers hike one of Italy’s most iconic coastlines, from Ravello to Positano , with clifftop views, lemon groves and authentic cuisine.

Travelers hike one of Italy’s most iconic coastlines, from to , with clifftop views, lemon groves and authentic cuisine. Discover Costa Rica— Travelers can join "eagle-eyed" guides for a wildlife-watching trip through mountains, rainforest and the Caribbean and Pacific coasts.

Travelers can join "eagle-eyed" guides for a wildlife-watching trip through mountains, rainforest and the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Chimps & Gorillas of Uganda—Travelers will discover the emblematic wildlife of Kibale Forest, Lake Mburo National Park and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

Good to know: To enhance their travel experience, individuals who book a guided tour with Exodus Adventure Travels hiking, biking, cultural or wildlife trips receive a complimentary one-year Priority Pass membership where travelers can access a network of 1,600-plus lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in more than 650 airports in 148 countries.

In addition, Exodus Adventure Travels continues to reward travel advisors with the recently launched “Book Three, Go Free” incentive which offers one free spot on an Exodus adventure to travel advisors who book three passengers on any tour departing between now and September 30, 2025 one free spot on an Exodus adventure.

This special $500 off sale is valid through June 2, 2025, for small group guided trips $2,000 and over. For more info, visit exodustravels.com.

