Inside Travel Group Launches $25,000 Advisor Incentive Program

Cultural adventure specialist Inside Travel Group, parent brand of InsideJapan Tours and InsideAsia Tours, has launched its new “Advisor Insider Program,” timed with the brand’s 25th anniversary this year.

Following a record-breaking year in 2024, Inside Travel Group saw a further 49 percent year-on-year growth in trade sales in January 2025 and is on track for its most successful year yet. This new incentive, detailed at the "Advisor Insider Program" website, will give travel advisors an opportunity to receive two incentives: either a “self-FAM” worth up to $25,000 to one of the brand’s destinations or one of 10 spots on a small-group tour in Japan.

The program requires participating advisors to subscribe to Inside Travel Group’s emails, pass a quiz after watching a training video, submit a questionnaire for each booking at the end of each month outlining how client bookings capture the spirit of cultural adventure and, lastly, attend one of Inside Travel Group’s webinars in 2025.

The first incentive, a “self-FAM” to one of Inside Travel Group’s destinations in East Asia valued up to $25,000, will be selected from the pool of travel advisors who successfully submit client bookings each month. The most crucial component for advisors is to ensure they include in their submissions how their clients were able to experience Inside Travel Group’s cultural adventures, as the quality of the trip and advisor summary showcasing they understand the brand will be the primary determining factor in who is selected for this incentive.

The second prize available for travel advisors is a spot on an InsideJapan Tours small group tour, which will be rewarded to the first 10 advisors who each make three separate client bookings on an InsideJapan Tours small group tour in 2025. Advisors who book more than three small group tour clients will be eligible for an upgrade in accommodation class on their own trip.

For more information, visit the cultural-adventures.com.

