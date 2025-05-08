Eurobound’s New Tour Explores Ireland at a Leisurely Pace

Eurobound has launched a new nine-day package that explores Ireland at a relaxed pace, with Dublin and Killarney serving as central hubs for touring the Irish countryside. The package includes four nights at each destination, accommodations in four-star hotels, private touring and transfers throughout.

In Dublin, a half-day city walking tour includes Trinity College and the “Book of Kells,” Dublin Castle, plus the city’s cultural and shopping areas. The scenic fishing village of Howth is part of on a three-hour “Coastal Craft & Seafood Trail,” as is a culinary experience with food tastings, a three-course meal and artisanal beers.

Also from Dublin, a full-day trip uncovers Powerscourt Estate and Glendalough. The 47-acre Powerscourt Estate, built in the 18th century, is home to some of the world’s finest gardens. In contrast is nearby Glendalough, a glacial valley in the Wicklow Mountains, with stone remnants of a monastic settlement from the 6th century.

Highlighting the Killarney stay are tours to the Gap of Dunloe and the Ring of Kerry. The five-hour Gap of Dunloe adventure begins with a traditional jaunting horse and cart journey through the rugged mountain valley, followed by a 14-mile, open-top boat ride across three of Killarney National Park’s lakes. Ireland’s coastal scenery, historic castles, and small towns and villages are on display during the private 111-mile circular Ring of Kerry tour. Also included is a shared sheepherding demonstration, for a glimpse into rural Irish life.

According to Jeff Roy, Eurobound’s vice president, marketing and sales, the Ireland package can be tailored to accommodate various activity levels and abilities. “Because all touring is private, we inform our local guides ahead of time if adjustments to walking distances or pace are needed, or if they should plan for shorter, gentler walks with more frequent breaks,” says Roy.

For more information, visit www.eurobound.com.

Related Stories

Eurobound Creates Chamonix-Como Family Adventure

Avanti Celebrates National Travel Advisor Month With New Offer

TTC Tour Brands Announces Next “TTC Tour Week” in November

Inside Travel Group Launches $25,000 Advisor Incentive Program