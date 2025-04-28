Avanti Celebrates National Travel Advisor Month With New Offer

In honor of National Travel Advisor Month this year, Avanti Destinations is offering a $25 gift card for each FIT land booking of $5,000 or more, made between May 1 and May 31 for travel any time before December 15, 2025, and paid with at least a deposit on land arrangements by the end of the May. Bookings may be made either online or by calling or e-mailing Avanti’s reservation center.

Additionally, Avanti is offering to double the gift card value for bookings outside of Europe, including the South Pacific, Asia, Central and South America, North Africa and the Middle East. This offer applies to each booking over the minimum qualifying value. There is no limit to the number of gift cards a travel advisor can earn.

The wholesale tour operator creates and sells custom-built independent and group travel in Europe, Asia, the South Pacific, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America exclusively through travel advisors. Avanti specializes in hand-picked, locally-owned hotels in both large and small cities and in connecting all the pieces of complex, multi-destination itineraries. The company also creates complete packages for custom groups of 10 or more passengers.

The custom tour operator, selling only through advisors, is also hosting three webinars on Wednesdays in May, all focused on helping advisors build their business: May 14, May 21 and May 28.

For more details, visit www.book.avantidestinations.com.

