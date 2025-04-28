ID Travel Group Launches Two Brochures With Over 150 Perks

ID Travel Group has launched two collections for 2025, offering over 150 “ID Extra Luxuries,” complimentary perks available only when booking through the luxury tour operator. The offers are designed to elevate travel experiences for clients while rewarding travel advisors with up to 16 percent commission on new bookings made now for travel through December 15, 2025.

The digital 2025 “ID Ultra-Luxe Brochure” includes properties across Africa, Southern Europe, the Maldives, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. Meanwhile, the 2025-26 “IDx Inclusive Collection” highlights top-tier all-inclusive resorts across the Indian Ocean, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to exclusive offers, ID Travel Group emphasizes peace of mind with flexible booking policies, allowing advisors to secure space early at sought-after destinations, without risk or penalties.

Select 2025 “ID Extra Luxuries” include:

Soneva Jani , Maldives Complimentary romantic beach dinner under the stars and a 60-minute spa treatment at Soneva Soul Ultra-luxe value up to $2,000

, Curtain Bluff , Antigua Guaranteed upgrade at time of booking Ultra-luxe value up to $1,200

, Baglioni Resort Sardinia & Baglioni Hotel Regina - Rome , Italy Upgrade on arrival, €100 (approximately $113.73) food, beverage and spa credit, daily breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out Ultra-luxe value up to $1,100

& , The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman $300 resort credit for suites and daily buffet breakfast for two Ultra-luxe value up to $1,000

NIZUC Resort & Spa , Mexico Guaranteed upgrade at time of booking Ultra-luxe value up to $970

, Tafer Hotels & Resorts ( Hotel Mousai Cancun and Puerto Vallarta ; Garza Blanca Cancun and Los Cabos ) Up to $500 resort credit, spa discounts, upgrade at check-in, early check-in and late check-out Ultra-luxe value up to $800

( and ; and ) Heritance Aarah , Maldives Guaranteed upgrade from Beach Villa to Ocean Villa at time of booking Ultra-luxe value $400

, Maldives AVA Resort Cancun $250 discount on select suites Ultra-luxe value $250

Hyatt Inclusive Collection hotels Room upgrade and romantic dinner experience Ultra-luxe value $200+

hotels

Digital brochures are available and can be co-branded with travel agency information. To request customized versions, advisors can contact [email protected]. For more information, visit www.idtravelgroup.com.

