ALG Vacations Unveils First Wave of 2026 Nonstop Flight Routes

ALG Vacations (ALGV) has unveiled the first wave of its “Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flight” routes for 2026, beginning with nonstop services to Cancun (CUN) and Punta Cana (PUJ). These launches are part of a broader rollout of “Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flight” routes planned throughout the year.

New routes for 2026 include service on Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air, operating from Cleveland (CLE), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), St. Louis (STL), Cincinnati (CVG) and Pittsburgh (PIT). With new gateways and routes continuously being added, travel advisors and clients alike can look forward to even more vacation possibilities ahead.

Frontier Airlines routes include:

CLE/CUN (January 2 to August 10, 2026)

CLE/PUJ (January 1 to August 9, 2026)

ORD/CUN (January 1 to August 10, 2026)

ORD/PUJ (January 1 to August 10, 2026)

STL/CUN (January 1 to August 10, 2026)

STL/PUJ (January 1 to August 10, 2026)

Allegiant Air routes include:

CVG/PUJ (February 7 to August 8, 2026 and October 3 to January 2, 2027)

PIT/CUN (February 14 to August 8, 2026)

PIT/PUJ (January 3 to August 15, 2026 and October 10 to January 2, 2027)

ALG Vacations’ “Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights” are round-trip, nonstop scheduled air to popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. For travel advisors, “Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights” deliver up to 15 percent commission, count toward ALGV’s WAVES Rewards Program, and include the opportunity to earn free travel vouchers—one for every 20 seats sold.

With the promo code “2026LAUNCH2” each booking to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection or Bahia Principe resorts in Cancun or Punta Cana from Cincinnati or Pittsburgh made through April 24, 2025, for travel between January 3 to August 15, 2026 will receive $250 discount (three-night minimum, $1,000 spend). The offer is valid on Funjet Vacations, Apple Vacations and Travel Impressions.

ALGV will announce additional 2026 “Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights” routes in the months ahead.

For more information, visit www.algvacations.com.

