Eurobound Creates Chamonix-Como Family Adventure

A Via Ferrata adventure in the French Alps, a glacier exploration and a half-day hike overlooking Lake Como are some of the experiences on a new Eurobound package to Chamonix and Como. According to Brigitte Armand, Eurobound’s president, the new package was developed in response to growing demand for adventure experiences within Europe.

Designed for a family of three, the eight-day/seven-night package includes four nights in Chamonix and three nights in Como, plus a final night in Milan. In Chamonix, the visit includes a half-day Via Ferrata adventure with a private mountain guide, a half-day self-guided excursion to the peak of Aiguille du Midi, and a private, half-day tour to Mer de Glace, the largest glacier in the French Alps. A half-day hiking tour in Brunate, overlooking Lake Como with an English-speaking guide, and a small-group boat tour of Lake Como and Villa Balbianello highlight the stay at Como.

The package also includes private transfers throughout, duplex apartment accommodations in Chamonix, and four-star suite hotel accommodations in Como and Milan, plus cable car and local train tickets in Chamonix.

In Chamonix, the Via Ferrata des Evettes has three crossings, including a 150-foot long suspension bridge at over 6,000 feet high, which spans a deep canyon with spectacular views of Mont Blanc. Designed for the adventure-minded, the course includes scaling cliffs with the aid of built-in iron footholds, traversing narrow mountain paths and balancing on a steel cable with cable handrails on both sides, for the final canyon traverse.

The Aiguille du Midi cable car is one of the highest in the world, gaining over 8,000 feet total in 20 minutes to reach the summit at over 12,500 feet high. At the summit, a suspended glass skywalk allows visitors to peer more than 3,000 feet into the void below.

Visiting the Mer de Glace—or Chamonix Glacier—begins with a 3,000-foot ascent via cogwheel train. Accompanied by a mountain guide, Eurobound visitors learn how to use crampons, ice axes and safety gear as they explore the four-mile long glacier.

In Como, Eurobound guests take a funicular to the town of Brunate, overlooking Lake Como, for a half-day hiking tour with a private trekking guide. The hiking path uncovers expansive vistas of Lake Como, 1,600-foot below. Also, in Como, a small-group boat ride brings guests to the Villa Balbianello, known for its elaborately-terraced gardens.

For more information, visit www.eurobound.com.

