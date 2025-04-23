Brendan Vacations Earns Sustainable Tourism Network Certification

Brendan Vacations has achieved the highest level of certification from the Sustainable Tourism Network. The tour operator has become the first Irish-based tour company to earn a gold standard certification for sustainability.

“Earning this achievement is a testament to our dedication to eco-conscious travel. From implementing a 'Make Travel Matter Checklist' for our chauffeurs and guests to encourage responsible travel on trips to adopting 100 percent renewable energy and committing to a 10 percent reduction in carbon emissions by the end of the year, we’re striving to be a leader in the sustainable tourism industry,” says Catherine Reilly, managing director of Brendan Vacations.

The Sustainable Tourism Network is Ireland’s leading sustainable tourism training organization with a mission to transform the Irish tourism industry into a regenerative business sector that protects the environment and supports local communities. STN Global Certification is awarded following a comprehensive audit and review of over 80 criteria across environmental, social and economic sustainability metrics.

Brendan Vacations, along with a global portfolio of 18 travel brands under The Travel Corporation (TTC) and its nonprofit, the TreadRight Foundation, is committed to eco-conscious travel through their sustainability strategy, known as “How We Tread Right.” This certification underscores the commitment and progress Brendan Vacations has made as part of the larger TTC sustainability strategy, which is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and aims to address the impact of travel on the planet, people and wildlife.

Part of this strategy involves launching new and modifying old itineraries to include responsible travel experiences known as “Make Travel Matter” experiences. These experiences address issues related to climate change, sustainable food production, waste reduction, diversity and inclusion, cultural preservation and wildlife protection. Examples include a "Deluxe Seaweed Experience" in county Kerry where guests enjoy a cup of seaweed-infused tea before a guided walk to forage coastal plants and learn about the tides and a tour of Ballykilcavan Farm & Brewery, where travelers will meet with the owner and learn about his sustainable journey and how he set up the brewery to help secure a sustainable financial future for his family farm.

For more information, visit www.brendanvacations.com.

