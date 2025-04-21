Exodus Adventure Travels Launches Three New Wildlife Trips

Exodus Adventure Travels has introduced three new small group tours showcasing wildlife. From witnessing elephants roaming the Maasai Mara and spotting giant tortoises in the Galapagos Islands to bear-watching in the Carpathian Mountains, these new tours offer exciting wildlife experiences around the world.

Here are a few highlights of the three new wildlife experiences:

The new “Kenya Safari Adventure” offers a week-long exploration dedicated to spotting Africa’s most iconic wildlife, from the grassy plains of the Maasai Mara to the Amboseli National Park, known as the home of the African elephant. Multiple game drives provide opportunities to spot lions, elephants, hippos and giraffes, while specially adapted 4x4 vehicles ensure all passengers have a window seat for optimal viewing. Additional highlights include a boat safari on Lake Naivasha in search of hippos and a cultural visit with the Maasai people. Before heading home, travelers can enjoy a sunset at Hemingway’s Bar at Amboseli Sopa Lodge.

The new “Highlights of Ecuador & the Galapagos” tour offers a 15-day journey through some of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. In the Amazon Rainforest, a visit to the amaZOOnico rescue and rehabilitation center—home to monkeys, toucans and ocelots—showcases local conservation efforts. Travelers will hike through Cotopaxi National Park, home to one of the highest and most active volcanoes in the world, and snorkel in the clear waters of Isla Lobos, where sea turtles, sea lions and whitetip reef sharks can often be found. The tour also includes a stop on Floreana, one of the first inhabited Galapagos Islands, to explore lava caves once used by pirates and see Galapagos giant tortoises.

The new “Carpathian Walking & Bears” eight-day tour ventures into the wilds of central Romania, home to brown bears, Saxon villages, and the Carpathian Mountains. Transylvania remains one of Europe’s most ecologically rich regions, supporting the highest concentration of wolves, lynx and brown bears on the continent. Nearly half of Europe’s brown bear population resides in these mountains, where dense forests have remained largely untouched for centuries. The trip includes scenic hikes through canyons, ancient forests and traditional villages, as well as visits to the medieval town of Brasov and Bran Castle, famously linked to the Dracula legend.

Good to know: As a certified B Corporation, Exodus Adventure Travels is committed to its “Thriving Nature, Thriving People” strategy, which supports community-driven conservation efforts that deliver lasting, positive impact. A core pillar of this strategy is wildlife protection, championed through the Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation and global partnerships. Key initiatives include the Free to Roam elephant project in Kenya, tiger habitat conservation in India, coral restoration programs, and whale shark protection efforts in the Maldives—all designed to safeguard biodiversity while empowering the communities that share their land and seas with wildlife.

For more information, visit www.exodustravels.com.

