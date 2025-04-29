TTC Tour Brands Announces Next “TTC Tour Week” in November

Following the success of TTC Tour Brands’ inaugural “TTC Tour Week” in March, the brand has announced the return of “TTC Tour Week” this November, offering nine itineraries crafted by its brands, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki and Costsaver.

With over 1,000 applicants and 500 advisors traveling on 13 FAM trips across five brands around the globe, the inaugural “TTC Tour Week” made an impact, with participating advisors gaining first-hand experience with the brands they sell. Returning in November 2025, “TTC Tour Week” will offer more opportunities for travel advisors to experience guided travel with nine itineraries from four brands. Each tour, TTC Tour Brands says, immerses advisors in meaningful moments that resonate with clients and are easy to sell.

The nine new itineraries include:

Trafalgar

“ Tastes and Sounds of the South ” (November 7–13) – From the sounds of Nashville to the flavors of New Orleans , this cultural journey highlights music, cuisine and Southern hospitality.

” (November 7–13) – From the sounds of to the flavors of , this cultural journey highlights music, cuisine and Southern hospitality. “ Hawaii Three Island Adventure ” (November 3–9) – Explore Oahu , Big Island and Maui through authentic local experiences, volcanic landscapes and island-style relaxation, as well as a “Make Travel Matter” experience at a coffee plantation, learning about how some of the world’s best coffee is grown and roasted.

” (November 3–9) – Explore , and through authentic local experiences, volcanic landscapes and island-style relaxation, as well as a “Make Travel Matter” experience at a coffee plantation, learning about how some of the world’s best coffee is grown and roasted. “ Land of the Incas ” (November 15–21) – Discover ancient Incan wonders such as Machu Picchu , savor Peruvian cuisine and connect with Indigenous culture in the Sacred Valley .

” (November 15–21) – Discover ancient Incan wonders such as , savor Peruvian cuisine and connect with Indigenous culture in the . “Highlights of India” (November 7–13) – A journey through India’s “Golden Triangle,” including Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, with visits to the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Amber Fort and City Palace. Highlights include a rickshaw ride in Delhi and the Mohabbat-e-Taj show in Agra.

Insight Vacations

“ Magical Switzerland ” (November 10–16) – Discover alpine villages, lakeside cities and mountain railways, featuring a “Make Travel Matter” visit to the Red Cross Museum and a cruise on Lake Lucerne . Ride the Bernina Express , explore Jungfraujoch ’s Ice Palace and Sphinx Deck , and visit Chillon Castle near Montreux .

” (November 10–16) – Discover alpine villages, lakeside cities and mountain railways, featuring a “Make Travel Matter” visit to the and a cruise on . Ride the , explore ’s and , and visit near . “ Wonders of Egypt ” (November 9–15) – A historic journey through Cairo , Luxor and the Nile , complete with a river cruise, an expert Egyptologist guide and a chance to meet the skilled artisans at a local weaving school on a “Make Travel Matter” experience.

” (November 9–15) – A historic journey through , and the , complete with a river cruise, an expert Egyptologist guide and a chance to meet the skilled artisans at a local weaving school on a “Make Travel Matter” experience. “Highlights of France” (November 7–13) – From Parisian elegance to Provence’s rustic charm, discover France’s art, cuisine and countryside. Enjoy guided tours of Paris and Arles, visit landmarks such as the Hospices de Beaune and Pont du Gard, and savor a farm-to-table dinner in Provence.

Contiki

“Ecuador in a Week” (November 2–9) – This adrenaline-filled escape for advisors under 40 explores Quito, the Amazon jungle and Andean villages, with sustainability and adventure at its core.

Costsaver

“Imperial Europe” (November 8–14) – This value-packed adventure through Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic offers a blend of iconic cities and hidden gems. Explore Vienna’s grand boulevards and Schönbrunn Palace, Munich and Regensburg’s charm, Salzburg’s “Sound of Music” sites, Prague Castle and Old Town Square.

During the event, participants will gain insights from peers and TTC Tour Brands’ executive leadership on strategies for driving sales and growing their business. Registration for "TTC Tour Week 2.0" is open now through May 12.

Additional information can be found at agents.ttc.com.

